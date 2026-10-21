Shahid Afridi praises Minhas and Nawaz, urges ODI opportunity for Farhan

From left to right: Pakistan cricketers Arafat Minhas, Hasan Nawaz and Sahibzada Farhan. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has praised young all-rounder Arafat Minhas and batter Hasan Nawaz for their impressive performances in Pakistan’s second ODI tri-series match against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Minhas delivered a memorable all-round performance, scoring 59 off 58 balls before claiming career-best figures of 6/40 to dismantle England’s batting line-up.

Nawaz led Pakistan’s batting effort with an impressive 79 off 74 deliveries, while Faheem Ashraf provided late impetus with a quickfire 39 off 26 balls.

Saad Baig also made a valuable contribution, scoring 35 as Pakistan recovered from 81-4 to post a competitive total of 302-9.

In reply, England were bowled out for 215 while chasing a target of 303. Tom Banton top-scored with 57, while Ben Duckett contributed 45, but the visitors struggled against Pakistan’s bowling attack.

Minhas played a decisive role in England’s collapse, dismissing Banton and captain Harry Brook before claiming the wickets of Will Jacks and Adil Rashid in successive deliveries.

He later ran out Gus Atkinson to cap a remarkable all-round display and help Pakistan secure a commanding victory.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Afridi praised Minhas and Nawaz for their contributions and congratulated the team on its winning start to the tri-series.

“Brilliant performance, Arafat Minhas! This one will be remembered for a long time, as it came against a team like England. Excellent innings under pressure by Hasan Nawaz. Congratulations to the team for a great start to the tri-series. Best wishes for the remaining matches,” Afridi wrote.

The former Pakistan all-rounder also urged the team management to give Sahibzada Farhan a proper opportunity in the 50-over format, following the batter’s recent success in T20I cricket.

Farhan has represented Pakistan in six ODIs, scoring 101 runs. In 51 T20Is, he has amassed 1,554 runs at a strike rate of 139.49, including 13 half-centuries and two centuries.

Farhan was appointed captain of Pakistan’s T20I side and led the team at the 2026 Asian Games, where Pakistan secured their first-ever silver medal in men’s cricket. He also guided the side to a 2-1 T20I series victory over Sri Lanka earlier this month.

Highlighting Farhan’s potential in the 50-over format, Afridi wrote: “My suggestion — give Sahibzada Farhan a proper opportunity in ODIs.”