Cristiano Ronaldo sends support to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after season-ending injury

This collage of photos shows Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia limping off the field. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo sent support to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia through an inspiring comment under the latter's post on Instagram after the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star suffered an injury in the Champions League game against Barcelona.

The Georgian international twisted his right knee during Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Barcelona following a challenge with Xavi Espart and was unable to put weight on his right leg before being substituted in the 59th minute at Parc des Princes.

PSG confirmed on Wednesday that Kvaratskhelia will require knee surgery, likely ending his season in a devastating blow to the champions.

PSG have now lost their best player of last season’s Champions League as they are on top of this year's standings with a perfect record of three wins from three games as they seek a third straight title.

"Before every game I asked God to let me leave the pitch healthy. But it was in vain," Kvaratskhelia wrote on Instagram.

"Not much time has passed, yet one thought keeps circling in my head: why me? I never held anything back. I think I prepared for this game better than I ever had before. I thought I was ready for everything - but not for this.

"I know I have to come back stronger for my people, who are always by my side. I won't let you down - I promise I won't waste a single moment."

ACL injuries typically require a recovery period of at least six months.

Cristiano Ronaldo wrote an inspiring message to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the comment section of the latter’s Instagram post to show support.

“The hardest battles in football are often ones nobody sees,” Ronaldo wrote.

“I know that feeling, Kvara. But never forget what brought you this far, and don’t let a difficult moment make you doubt how far you can go. Keep that fire on. Your best is still to come.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kvaratskhelia has previously said that Ronaldo is his idol in football.