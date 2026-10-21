Imam-ul-Haq's unbeaten double century puts OGDCL in control against Ghani Glass

OGDCL's Imam-ul-Haq poses for a picture after the second day of their seventh-round President's Trophy Grade-I match against Ghani Glass at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on October 20, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Captain Imam-ul-Haq’s unbeaten double century helped Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) dominate Ghani Glass in their seventh-round match of the President's Trophy Grade-I at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground on Wednesday.

Batting first, Ghani Glass were bowled out for 232 in 75.3 overs, with Hussain Talat and Ali Razzaq scoring half-centuries. Talat top-scored with 71 off 147 deliveries, striking six boundaries, while Razzaq contributed 64 off 109 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.

Haseebullah Khan also scored 30 off 46 deliveries, hitting four boundaries, while Abdul Rafay made 28 off 59 balls, including two fours and a six.

For OGDCL, Muhammad Hasnain claimed four wickets for 53 runs in 17 overs, while Amir Khan and Aftab Ahmed picked up three wickets apiece.

In reply, OGDCL declared their innings at 410-9 after 102 overs, establishing a first-innings lead of 178 runs. Imam led from the front with an unbeaten 200 off 311 deliveries, striking 19 boundaries and two sixes.

Saad Khan contributed 88 off 107 balls, including 11 fours and a six, while Ali Zaryab Asif scored 42 off 67 deliveries, hitting three boundaries.

Ubaid Shah spearheaded Ghani Glass’s bowling attack, claiming five wickets for 131 runs in 35 overs, while Khurram Shehzad chipped in with three wickets.

Trailing by 178 runs, Ghani Glass finished the third day at 82-3 in 26.3 overs, remaining 96 runs behind OGDCL. Openers Hashim Ibrahim and Sharjeel Khan scored 34 runs each, while Mohsin Riaz and Khurram Shahzad will resume the innings on Thursday.

In the next match of the tournament, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) are on the verge of securing a victory over Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in their round seven fixture at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Batting first, KRL were bowled out for 151 in 50 overs, courtesy of a dominant bowling performance by SNGPL.

Opener Shahzeb Khan top-scored for KRL with 43 off 95 deliveries, striking five boundaries, while Sarmad Bhatti contributed 31 off 40 balls, including six boundaries.

Iftikhar Ahmed scored 28 off 60 deliveries, hitting five boundaries, while the remaining batters failed to make significant contributions.

For SNGPL, Shehzad Gull and Shahnawaz Dahani claimed three wickets apiece. Muhammad Imran picked up two wickets, while Muhammad Ali chipped in with one.

In reply, SNGPL were bowled out for 195 in 54 overs, securing a 44-run first-innings lead, courtesy of captain Mohammad Rizwan’s half-century. Rizwan scored 64 off 81 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries.

Sameer Minhas narrowly missed out on a half-century, scoring 49 off 64 balls, including seven boundaries, while Muhammad Imran and Abdul Samad contributed 21 and 20 runs respectively.

Danial Ali Khan spearheaded KRL’s bowling attack with figures of 4/48 in 12 overs, while Arshad Iqbal, Ahmed Bashir and Saqib Khan claimed two wickets each.

Trailing by 44 runs, KRL managed 234 in their second innings, setting SNGPL a target of 191 runs. Muhammad Faiq top-scored with 66 off 97 deliveries, striking nine boundaries.

Danial Ali Khan also made a valuable contribution down the order, scoring 59 off 93 balls, including nine fours and a six. Opener Shahzeb Khan and Sarmad Bhatti added 32 and 29 runs respectively.

Shehzad Gull starred with the ball for SNGPL, claiming five wickets for 61 runs in 20 overs. Shahnawaz Dahani took three wickets, while Muhammad Ali claimed two.

Chasing 191, SNGPL finished the third day on 87/4 after 27 overs, needing a further 104 runs for victory. Captain Mohammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 22, while Abdul Samad was not out on 11. The pair will resume the chase on the final day.

Earlier, openers Azan Awais, Sameer Minhas and Omair Bin Yousuf scored 14 runs each, while Abdullah Shafique managed five.

Meanwhile, captain Mohammad Tayyab’s exceptional half-century, followed by Umer Khan’s five-wicket haul, put Kingsmen Academy in a strong position against State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Batting first, Kingsmen Academy were bowled out for 371 in 97 overs, with Maaz Sadaqat, Saud Shakeel, Usman Khan and Muhammad Shayan registering half-centuries.

Shayan top-scored with 86 off 151 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries and a six. Saud made a valuable 79 off 163 balls, including four boundaries and a six, while Maaz scored 64 off 63 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries. Usman contributed 62 off 58 balls, hitting nine boundaries and two sixes.

For SBP, Mohammad Abbas, Shahid Aziz, Sirajuddin and Qasim Akram claimed two wickets apiece, while Rameez Aziz took one wicket.

In reply, SBP posted 398 in 97 overs, taking a 27-run first-innings lead, thanks to Ali Shan’s unbeaten century. Shan scored 100 not out off 216 deliveries, including six boundaries and a six.

Kamran Ghulam contributed 88 off 139 balls, striking 15 boundaries, while Faham-ul-Haq and Shahid Aziz scored 49 and 48 runs, respectively.

Umer Khan led Kingsmen Academy’s bowling attack with figures of 5/111 in 32 overs. Muhammad Ilyas claimed three wickets, while Hunain Shah and Akif Javed picked up one wicket each.

In their second innings, Kingsmen Academy reached 166/2 in 28 overs to establish a 139-run overall lead, with captain Tayyab leading the charge with an unbeaten 91 off 87 deliveries, including 13 boundaries and two sixes.

Earlier, Maaz Sadaqat was dismissed for a duck, while Muhammad Hurraira scored 57 off 67 balls, hitting six boundaries and two sixes.

Tayyab will resume the innings on the final day alongside Muhammad Suleman, who is unbeaten on 10 off 10 deliveries, including a six.