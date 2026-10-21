MIT Solutions beat PTV in President's Trophy Grade-I round seven clash

Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions opener Mohammad Farooq celebrates his century during the final-round match of the President’s Trophy Grade-I against Pakistan Television (PTV) at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad on October 19, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Farooq’s exceptional century and pacer Salman Aslam’s six-wicket haul powered Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions to a six-wicket victory over Pakistan Television (PTV) in their seventh-round match of the President’s Trophy Grade-I at the Diamond Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Batting first, MIT Solutions posted 412 in 88.4 overs, courtesy of Farooq’s magnificent 130 off 101 deliveries, featuring 15 boundaries and seven sixes.

Abuzar Tariq narrowly missed out on a century, scoring 98 off 126 balls, including 12 boundaries and three sixes. Husnain Nadeem and Atiq ur Rehman also made valuable contributions, scoring 49 and 39 respectively.

For PTV, Kashif Ali and Khalil Ahmed claimed three wickets apiece, while Ali Usman picked up two. Israr Hussain and Mohammad Shahzad took one wicket each.

In reply, PTV were bundled out for just 64 in their first innings, conceding a massive 348-run lead as Salman Aslam dismantled their batting line-up.

Opener Mohammad Mohsin top-scored with 17 off 17 balls, striking four boundaries, while Mohammad Shahzad contributed 12 off 20 deliveries, including two boundaries. Mohammad Taha added 10 off 27 balls.

Salman spearheaded MIT Solutions’ bowling attack with impressive figures of 6/18 in nine overs. Aamir Jamal claimed two wickets, while Mohammad Ismaeel chipped in with one.

Following on, PTV showed considerable resilience in their second innings, scoring 394 in 110 overs to set MIT Solutions a target of 47 runs. Waqar Hussain and Mohammad Taimur Khan led the recovery with commanding centuries.

Waqar top-scored with 171 off 245 deliveries, hitting 24 boundaries and two sixes, while Taimur struck 151 off 244 balls, including 17 boundaries and three sixes.

Khalid Usman led MIT Solutions’ bowling effort in the second innings, taking 4/90 in 33 overs, while Salman Aslam and Mohammad Ismaeel claimed three wickets each.

Chasing a modest target of 47, MIT Solutions reached the winning total despite losing four wickets inside 10 overs. Farooq once again led the way, scoring 25 off 20 deliveries, including a boundary and two sixes.

Husnain Nadeem scored nine, while Khalid Usman and Arslan Zia contributed six and five runs respectively as MIT Solutions sealed a comprehensive four-wicket victory to wrap up the seventh round.