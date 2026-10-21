Warren says he was concerned by Dubois moments before Wardley KO

An undated photo of Promoter Frank Warren (right) and Daniel Dubois. — Queensberry Promotions

Promoter Frank Warren was concerned by Daniel Dubois pre-fight behaviour, but it proved irrelevant as the ‘DDD’ went on to secure a one-sided and devastating second-round stoppage of fellow Briton Fabio Wardley in their rematch.

The WBO champion made a storming start at London's O2 Arena and Wardley's legs went ‌from under him for a count within 17 seconds of the opening bell as Dubois floored him with a straight right.

Wardley, 31, beat the count and could have been stopped at the end of the first round when he took a further brutal pounding on the ropes but was saved by the bell.

There was no escape from the onslaught of blows in the second with Dubois picking up where he left off and Wardley taking punch after punch until the towel was thrown in and referee Steve Gray brought the fight to a close.

"I went to visit both fighters in the dressing room before the fight,” Warren explained to iFL TV.

"And Daniel he just seemed like he wasn't even there. I actually got concerned about it.

"I thought bloody hell, he's not even communicating. But then I saw him walk to the ring, and he looked so focused. When he got in there, he wouldn't take his eyes off of Fabio and he was just zoned in.”

Frank Warren added that he has not seen Daniel Dubois as focused as that since the Anthony Joshua bout.

"But even after the fight, he looked so serious and I said to him 'you should be happy you won',” Warren added.

"He hasn't looked as focussed as that since he fought Anthony Joshua."

Dubois defeated Wardley by an 11th-round TKO on May 9, 2026, in their first fight, when the ‘DDD’ fought as a challenger.