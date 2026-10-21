New details emerge about how Elina Svitolina informed Gael Monfils about divorce decision

An undated photo of France's Gael Monfils and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina. — X/@afrisagacity

New details have emerged about how Elina Svitolina told Gael Monfils she was ending her marriage to the French tennis player.

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, the 40-year-old was at home in Dubai with their daughter, Skai, when the Ukrainian tennis star told him by phone.

Svitolina called him from China, where she had travelled for a series of tournaments in late September.

The report claims that the news was difficult to absorb for Monfils, who had been preparing for his career’s final tournaments.

The French veteran had previously announced that the 2026 season would be the last of his professional career; however, the Frenchman unexpectedly decided to retire earlier than planned. He took himself off the ITIA doping list and now, given that it takes six more months to enter the protocol again, he won't play again.

The former world number six was expected to play in Lyon and at the Paris Masters, where his fans hoped to see him play one last time in a final farewell. Instead, his last professional appearance turned out to be at the US Open.

Svitolina, 32, announced the end of her marriage to Monfils in an Instagram post on Monday, October 19.

Svitolina and Monfils’ relationship began in 2018 after they met in Paris, and they were briefly engaged before marrying in June 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter Skai to the world in 2022.

In her post, the Ukrainian stated that she had previously not revealed anything about her inner experiences related to the war in her country, but, according to her, last year she endured a difficult time; the war led to a lot of sleepless nights and now she wants her way back to herself.

Following the statement, a lot of questions were raised about Svitolina, as Monfils abruptly ended his career earlier and isn't set to play Lyon or Paris.

Svitolina posted another long statement on Instagram on Tuesday in which she clarified her previous post after noticing that some people misunderstood her first statement.

The world No. 6 stressed that the war in her country was not the only reason behind her decision, pointing out that there were many personal matters she did not want to share publicly.