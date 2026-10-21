Mohammad Yousuf backs Pakistan's emerging cricketing talent

Former Pakistan Test captain Mohammad Yousuf speaks during his visit to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on October 16, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf has praised the country’s emerging cricketing talent, highlighting several young players who he believes could become future stars of Pakistan cricket.

Yousuf took to social media platform 'X' to commend promising performers, including Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas and Saad Baig, while identifying Sameer Minhas, Razaullah, Maaz Sadaqat, Akif Javed and Ali Raza as players to watch.

“Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas and Saad Baig are already showing great promise, while Sameer Minhas, Razaullah, Maaz Sadaqat, Akif Javed and Ali Raza could be the next big stars for Pakistan,” Yousuf wrote.

He also expressed cautious optimism about Pakistan’s emerging cricketing talent, stressing that the key challenge for the new setup would be to translate its vision into results.

“A talented generation is coming through the ranks. The real question is how long will it take for the new setup to fully implement its vision?” he questioned.

Yousuf’s remarks came after Pakistan secured an emphatic 87-run victory over England in the second match of the ODI tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, ending their five-match losing streak and registering their second consecutive win in the tournament.

Young all-rounder Arafat Minhas delivered a sensational performance, scoring 59 off 58 deliveries before claiming career-best figures of 6/40 to dismantle England’s batting line-up.

Hasan Nawaz led Pakistan’s batting effort with an impressive 79 off 74 balls, while Faheem Ashraf provided late impetus with a quickfire 39 off 26 deliveries.

Saad Baig also made a valuable contribution, scoring 35 as Pakistan recovered from 81-4 to post a competitive total of 302-9.

In reply, England were bowled out for 215 while chasing a target of 303. Tom Banton top-scored with 57, while Ben Duckett contributed 45, but the visitors struggled to cope with Pakistan’s bowling attack.

Minhas played a decisive role in England’s collapse, dismissing Tom Banton and captain Harry Brook before claiming the wickets of Will Jacks and Adil Rashid in successive deliveries.

He later ran out Gus Atkinson to cap a memorable all-round display and secure Pakistan’s commanding victory.