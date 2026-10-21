Kvaratskhelia to undergo knee surgery after ACL rupture in PSG’s Barcelona win

Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury on October 20, 2026. — Reuters

Paris St-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will undergo knee surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during his side’s 4-2 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Georgian international sustained the injury following a challenge with Xavi Espart and was unable to put weight on his right leg before being substituted in the 59th minute at Parc des Princes.

PSG have not provided a timeline for Kvaratskhelia’s return, but the injury is a major setback for the European champions as they look to defend their title.

The 25-year-old joined PSG from Napoli in January 2025 and played a key role in their Champions League triumphs. He has made 11 appearances for the French club this season.

PSG also confirmed that forward Ousmane Dembele and defender Marquinhos will be sidelined for a ‘few weeks’ because of thigh injuries.

Dembele was forced off in the 19th minute with a left thigh problem, while Marquinhos sustained an injury to his right thigh.

The injuries came despite PSG extending their winning start to this season’s Champions League campaign with a 4-2 victory over Barcelona.

The sides were level at 2-2 heading into the final 10 minutes before the hosts scored twice late on to secure all three points.

Luis Enrique’s side remain top of the Champions League standings with three wins from three matches as they pursue a third consecutive European title.

PSG will next face Ligue 1 leaders Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, with the Parisian club currently second in the domestic standings on goal difference.