Belal Muhammad willing to face Mike Malott in next fight

An undated picture of former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. — UFC

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has expressed his willingness to face Mike Malott in his next fight if a potential showdown with Kamaru Usman fails to materialise.

Muhammad has not competed since suffering a decision defeat against Gabriel Bonfim in June, extending his losing streak to three fights.

Despite the recent setbacks, he remains a top-10 welterweight and could provide a significant test for Malott.

The Canadian has won five consecutive fights in the UFC and holds an 8-1 record in the promotion. His impressive run includes a brutal knee knockout of Joaquin Buckley at UFC Edmonton.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Muhammad confirmed that he would welcome a fight against Malott, although his preferred option remains former welterweight champion Usman.

“The fight definitely makes sense. You know we want to fight (Kamaru) Usman, but I’m not gonna sit there and wait. If Usman’s not trying to go, then for sure Proper Mike Malott would definitely be a yes on my end,” Muhammad said.

According to the latest Meta UFC Rankings, Muhammad sits seventh in the welterweight division, with Malott occupying eighth place, making the potential matchup a logical contest between two closely ranked fighters.

Muhammad’s wrestling, cardio and durability could provide a stern examination for Malott, while the Canadian would offer the former champion an opportunity to demonstrate that he remains competitive against the division’s rising contenders.

With UFC 336 scheduled to take place in Ontario in January, the matchup could appeal to the promotion, particularly if the event features a strong welterweight line-up.

However, no official fight announcement has been made.