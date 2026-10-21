Bellew questions Fury’s punching power ahead of Joshua showdown

An undated picture of The Gypsy King Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew has questioned Tyson Fury’s punching power ahead of his potential showdown with Anthony Joshua, insisting that the British heavyweight has never been a natural knockout puncher.

Fury has won 36 of his 39 professional fights, with 25 victories coming by knockout. His most notable stoppages include his wins over Deontay Wilder during their trilogy in 2020 and 2021.

Fury last stopped an opponent in 2022, when he defeated Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora. His recent performance against Mariusz Wach also saw the Polish heavyweight’s corner withdraw him between rounds in July.

Speaking to Fight Your Corner, Bellew dismissed the suggestion that Fury possessed significant punching power.

“Tell me who he’s knocked out in three rounds? The last time Tyson Fury knocked someone out in three rounds it been that long I can’t remember. It’s probably when he was facing a journeyman. Your opinion was that he’s a puncher. He’s never been a puncher. He’s never been a puncher,” Bellew said.

“At no point in Tyson Fury’s career has he ever been a puncher. That’s not my opinion, that a fact. The best Tyson Fury has been he beat Wladimir Kiltshcko. I don’t think anybody beats him that night.

“He then goes to Ben Davison and becomes a weaker version of the one Peter Fury trained. He then goes to Sugar Hill Steward, but he’s someone who implements a certain style, the Kronk style, an aggressive counter-punching style.

“This has hurt Tyson Fury because it’s got him believing he’s a puncher, and he’s never been a puncher. What he is, is heavy-handed.”