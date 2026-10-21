Boulter cruises past Golubic to reach Japan Open quarter-finals

An undated picture of British number two Katie Boulter. — X/ @katiecboulter

OSAKA: Katie Boulter stormed into the quarter-finals of the Japan Open after beating Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-1 in less than an hour here at Utsubo Tennis Center on Wednesday.

The British number two produced a dominant display, overcoming her opponent with ease to set up a last-eight meeting against either Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic or American Kayla Day.

Boulter faced an early challenge, saving a break point in the opening game, but gradually took control of the contest.

After the first set was level at 2-2, the eighth seed won nine consecutive games to put herself firmly in command.

Golubic managed to win the penultimate game of the match, but Boulter quickly regained her momentum to complete a convincing victory and book her place in the quarter-finals.

The 30-year-old’s impressive run could also help her reclaim the British number one ranking after losing the position to Sonny Kartal on Monday.

Boulter expressed satisfaction with her performance, particularly her ability to remain composed in difficult playing conditions, with strong winds affecting the match.

“I think one of the biggest things for me is staying patient in the wind,” she said.

“Sometimes I can get a little frustrated, and I'm very pleased that I didn't allow that to affect me today and I think I ended up playing some really good tennis in the second set. I'm really pleased with the performance.”

Boulter’s ability to manage the challenging conditions proved crucial as she maintained her consistency and aggression throughout the match.