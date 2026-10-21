Arafat Minhas makes massive gains in ICC ODI bowling, all-rounder rankings

Pakistan spinner Arafat Minhas celebrates after taking a wicket during the second ODI tri-series match against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 20, 2026. – AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s young all-rounder Arafat Minhas has made significant gains in the ICC ODI bowling and all-rounder rankings following his outstanding performance against England in the ODI tri-series match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Minhas delivered an impressive all-round performance, scoring 59 off 58 balls before claiming six wickets for 40 runs to help Pakistan secure an 87-run victory over England.

In the ICC ODI bowlers’ rankings, spinner Abrar Ahmed has retained second place with 662 points, while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan continues to lead the standings. South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj occupies third place.

Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Afridi has also maintained eighth position with 601 points, while Haris Rauf has climbed two places to 20th with 563 points. Naseem Shah has moved up four places to 45th with 495 points.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Wasim Jr has dropped seven places to 75th. Minhas, who claimed six wickets against England, has surged 33 places to 83rd with 411 points. Mohammad Nawaz has slipped four places to 88th.

In the ODI all-rounders’ rankings, Salman Ali Agha has dropped one place to 14th with 186 points, while Shaheen has climbed two places to 17th with 170 points.

Naseem has retained 34th position, whereas Abrar has fallen four places to 35th. Haris has moved up one place to 46th with 127 points, while Saim Ayub has dropped seven places to 48th with 126 points. Shadab Khan has also slipped seven places to 67th.

Minhas has recorded the biggest gain among Pakistan’s all-rounders, climbing 89 places to 68th with 108 points. Nawaz, meanwhile, has dropped four places to 86th.

Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai continues to lead the ODI all-rounders’ rankings, followed by Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza in second place and Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz in third.Arafat Minhas makes massive gains in ICC ODI bowling, all-rounder rankings

Minhas shines in ICC ODI rankings after his match-winning all-round performance against England

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s young all-rounder Arafat Minhas has made significant gains in the ICC ODI bowling and all-rounder rankings following his outstanding performance against England in the ODI tri-series match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Minhas delivered an impressive all-round performance, scoring 59 off 58 balls before claiming six wickets for 40 runs to help Pakistan secure an 87-run victory over England.

In the ICC ODI bowlers’ rankings, spinner Abrar Ahmed has retained second place with 662 points, while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan continues to lead the standings. South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj occupies third place.

Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Afridi has also maintained eighth position with 601 points, while Haris Rauf has climbed two places to 20th with 563 points. Naseem Shah has moved up four places to 45th with 495 points.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Wasim Jr has dropped seven places to 75th. Minhas, who claimed six wickets against England, has surged 33 places to 83rd with 411 points. Mohammad Nawaz has slipped four places to 88th.

In the ODI all-rounders’ rankings, Salman Ali Agha has dropped one place to 14th with 186 points, while Shaheen has climbed two places to 17th with 170 points.

Naseem has retained 34th position, whereas Abrar has fallen four places to 35th. Haris has moved up one place to 46th with 127 points, while Saim Ayub has dropped seven places to 48th with 126 points. Shadab Khan has also slipped seven places to 67th.

Minhas has recorded the biggest gain among Pakistan’s all-rounders, climbing 89 places to 68th with 108 points. Nawaz, meanwhile, has dropped four places to 86th.

Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai continues to lead the ODI all-rounders’ rankings, followed by Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza in second place and Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz in third.

In the ODI batters’ rankings, former Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam has retained seventh place with 684 points, while Salman Ali Agha has climbed one spot to 12th with 651 points. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, meanwhile, has slipped four places to 34th with 549 points.

Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman has dropped three places to 44th with 531 points, while Saim Ayub has fallen eight spots to 54th with 488 points.

India captain Shubman Gill continues to lead the ODI batters’ rankings, followed by New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell in second place, while India’s Virat Kohli occupies third position.