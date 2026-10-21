ICC unveils schedule for U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027

Indian players celebrate with the trophy after defeating South Africa in the final of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur on February 2, 2025. – ICC

DUBAI: The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027 will commence on January 21 in Bangladesh and Nepal, with 16 teams set to compete for the title in the third edition of the tournament.

First held in 2023, the competition will feature 41 matches across four venues in the two host countries. The participating teams have been divided into four groups of four sides each.

The venues are Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium in Chattogram, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, and TU International Cricket Stadium and Upper Mulpani International Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

The four groups are as follows:

Group A: India, Ireland, West Indies and Nepal

Group B: South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and Samoa

Group C: Australia, Bangladesh, Nigeria and United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Group D: England, Sri Lanka, United States of America (USA) and Scotland

The tournament will open with eight teams in action across four matches on January 21, including co-hosts Bangladesh taking on the UAE.

The other co-hosts, Nepal, will begin their campaign against Ireland on January 22, while defending champions India will face the West Indies in their opening fixture.

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta described the tournament as an important platform for showcasing the growing depth of talent in women’s cricket.

“The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup plays an important role in the development of women’s cricket, giving young players the opportunity to compete at the highest level in their age group and gain experience on the global stage,” he said.

Gupta added that bringing 16 teams together in Bangladesh and Nepal would provide opportunities for players from established and emerging cricketing nations to develop through international competition.

He also highlighted the tournament’s role in strengthening the global game and expanding cricket’s reach to new audiences, while wishing all participating teams well in their preparations.

The group stage will continue until January 26, after which the qualifying teams will progress to the Super Six stage, where they will be divided into two groups. The top two teams from each Super Six group will advance to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals are scheduled for February 4 at Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium, with February 5 designated as the reserve day.

The final will take place on February 6 at 1.30pm local time, while February 7 has been set aside as the reserve day.