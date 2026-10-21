Shan Masood likely to miss home Sri Lanka Test series

Pakistan Test batter Shan Masood walks back after his dismissal on day three of the third Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, on 11 September 2026. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Test batter Shan Masood is expected to need another two to three weeks to regain full fitness, potentially ruling him out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

According to sources, Masood experienced discomfort in his left calf while representing Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in a President’s Trophy Grade-I match.

As a result, he will miss the ongoing final round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I due to the muscular injury.

The sources added that the injury is not serious and the left-handed batter is expected to return to action after completing his rehabilitation. However, his participation in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka remains doubtful.

The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 9 November, while the second match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 17 November.

Both fixtures will form part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

Masood’s potential absence comes months after his tenure as Pakistan’s Test captain ended in July, when Babar Azam was appointed to lead the national side.

Masood took charge ahead of Pakistan’s tour of Australia in 2023, which ended in a 3-0 series defeat. He subsequently captained Pakistan in 16 Tests, winning four and losing 12, with a win percentage of 25.

During his tenure, Pakistan also suffered a 2-0 home series defeat against Bangladesh. Their only series victory under Masood came in 2024, when they defeated England 2-1 in a home series.

Sri Lanka’s upcoming tour will begin with a three-day warm-up match in Islamabad from 4 to 6 November, ahead of the two Tests in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Sri Lanka’s Test tour of Pakistan