76ers spoil Knicks’ championship celebrations with season-opening win

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (left) looks to shoot the ball against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden on Oct 20, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Four-time NBA champion LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers spoiled the New York Knicks’ championship celebrations with a 106-100 victory in the NBA season opener here at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

The Knicks raised their championship banner after ending a 53-year title drought last season, but Tyrese Maxey’s game-high 28 points helped Philadelphia secure the win.

James started his record-extending 24th NBA season with his fourth team, scoring 14 points and providing seven assists as he settled into his role with the 76ers.

Reflecting on the victory, James admitted he was still finding his rhythm with his new teammates but praised the 76ers’ overall performance, particularly their defensive effort.

“I could be a lot better,” James said.

“Still getting my rhythm, obviously just a little bit over two weeks with the new squad.

“But I like the way we played. I think we played exceptionally well, especially defensively.”

Jaylen Brown contributed 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Joel Embiid added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia.

Jalen Brunson led New York with 21 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds.

After falling behind by 10 points in the second quarter, the 76ers fought back and took the lead in the third before holding off a late Knicks rally.

Meanwhile, in the other game of the NBA season opener, the Detroit Pistons produced a remarkable comeback to beat the Boston Celtics 121-113.