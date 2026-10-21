Brook lauds Minhas after match-winning performance in ODI tri-series clash

The collage of photos features England captain Harry Brook (left) and Pakistan all-rounder Arafat Minhas. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: England captain Harry Brook expressed admiration for Pakistan all-rounder Arafat Minhas after learning about his age and praised his impressive performance in the second match of the ongoing ODI tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Brook acknowledged Minhas’ impact with both bat and ball, describing the young all-rounder as a standout performer after the home side secured a convincing 87-run victory over England.

“Is he under 21? I didn’t know that. He’s a nice bowler and bowled very well,” Brook said.

“He was a standout performer by a mile. We’ve all seen videos of him, but we haven’t played against him much. I thought they fielded exceptionally well, too,” he added.

The top order batter also reflected on the impact of dew during the run chase, admitting that his side could have adopted a more aggressive approach against Minhas, despite being satisfied with restricting Pakistan to 302-9.

“We were pretty happy with restricting them to 300. We knew dew was going to play a factor, and it did. We were slightly careful against him, but we could look to put him under a little more pressure next time we play against him,” Brook stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Minhas delivered a sensational all-round performance, scoring 59 off 58 deliveries before claiming career-best figures of 6-40 to help Pakistan register their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Hasan Nawaz top-scored with 79 off 74 balls, while Faheem Ashraf contributed a quickfire 39 off 26 deliveries and Saad Baig added 35 as Pakistan recovered from 81-4 to post a competitive total.

In reply, England were bowled out for 215 while chasing a target of 303, despite Tom Banton’s 57 and Ben Duckett’s 45.

Minhas dismantled England’s batting line-up by claiming crucial wickets, including those of Will Jacks and Adil Rashid in successive deliveries. He later ran out Gus Atkinson to complete a memorable performance and seal Pakistan’s emphatic victory.