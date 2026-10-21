Manchester United boss Michael Carrick provides squad update ahead of Como clash

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick during training at Trafford Training Centre in Carrington on October 20, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has provided a fitness update on key players in his squad ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League game against Como.

Carrick also shared thoughts on Erik ten Hag’s recent comments.

Earlier today, it was reported by British media that there were multiple first-team players who missed training at Carrington.

Reports said that Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Ayden Heaven, Lisandro Martinez, Patrick Dorgu and Benjamin Sesko were all not present.

Now, during a pre-match press conference, United boss Michael Carrick provided an update on all the mentioned players.

"Licha is not too bad, but he's not with us, we'll have to see if he's ready for the weekend,” Carrick told reporters.

"Kobbie (will be) another 10 days or so, Luke a little bit longer than that. Little bit of injury and illness. Ayden is ill. Marcus is still feeling a bit of a hip issue we're trying to overcome."

Carrick was also asked about former Manchester United manager Ten Hag's comments about a toxic culture, but he answered the question carefully.

"No, I haven't [experienced it], since I've come in. They've given everything they have. We've had some good performances, we've had some performances where we want to do better, we've made some mistakes. That's football," Michael Carrick said.

"Not for me (red flags), that's Erik's opinion, and I don't really know the details, so it's totally wrong for me to comment and get involved.

"As a club, the way we're working, the results dictate the feeling and the energy, or not so positive, but within our walls as a team, we're composed but driven.

"We have to think calmly and direct them in the right way. There's certain conversatiins we have that we're really clear with"

In an interview with The Athletic published on Tuesday, Ten Hag criticised United’s hierarchy and accused them of breaking promises.

United sit in 13th place in the Premier League table with seven points from seven matches, their worst start to the league in 40 years.