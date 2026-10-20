Tyson Fury hires Anthony Joshua’s bitter rival for sparring

An undated photo of British boxer Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Tyson Fury has hired Anthony Joshua’s bitter rival for sparring as he leaves no stone unturned in preparation for his long-awaited all-British showdown.

'The Gypsy King' is training at the Delray Boxing Club in Miami, Florida, with trainer SugarHill Steward and strength and conditioning coach Kristian Blacklock.

Fury and Joshua will compete on December 11 at Principality Stadium, and the bout will carry world-title stakes, as Frank Warren confirmed that the WBA has given the green light and the belt will be on the line.

Fury has been choosing wisely as he ramps up preparations for the all-British showdown in Cardiff.

Earlier this month, he sparred with Joe Joyce for some rounds.

And now, he is preparing with highly-ranked heavyweight contender and arch-rival of Joshua, Jarrell Miller.

Fury shared a number of black-and-white pictures of the pair exchanging leather in the gym on his social media.

He captioned the post: "Great work today guys, thanks. Pack of great guys in the gym."

Fury has previously also worked with Miller as a sparring partner over the years, including for his WBC heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte in 2021.

However, the first time they exchanged leather in the gym was back in 2011; Fury claims he had to send Miller home early after decking him seven times.

“I was back home in Morecambe, and I needed a sparring partner,” Fury said to The Sun.

“The first person that sprang to mind was Jarrell Miller, I thought he’ll be good sparring for me. Obviously I wasn’t a world champion at the time, he came over to Morecambe, and we sparred at a local gym.

"I’m not going to go into too much detail, but I hired him for two weeks sparring, I ended up sending him back home after one day sparring. I put him down seven times in the first spar, and I sent him home packing back to the USA.”