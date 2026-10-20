UEFA seeks answers from FIFA over Infantino presidency

FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the trophy ceremony after Spain win the Under-20 Women's World Cup on September 27, 2026 . — Reuters

UEFA has sent a letter to FIFA seeking answers by November 2 about Gianni Infantino's presidency, including questions over the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project and the FIFA Peace Prize.

European football's governing body UEFA has led calls for Infantino to resign since he proposed the now-abandoned FFE project, which involved creating a company to run the commercial interests of FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, and selling a minority stake to private investors.

The 56-year-old, who is up for reelection next year, apologised to the FIFA Council last week and told attendees to submit any questions they had about his governance in writing so he could answer them at the next meeting on December 16.

However, UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis wrote to his FIFA counterpart Mattias Grafstrom on Monday seeking a swift response to 42 questions covering 12 topics.

"These questions require answers now," Theodoridis wrote.

"They cannot be deferred until the next meeting of the FIFA Council - nor can future governance reforms substitute for scrutiny of decisions already taken and accountability for them...

"We expect FIFA to provide the transparency required by its own governing body and to respond fully within the above deadline."

Reuters has seen a copy of the letter.

"The FIFA Governance Regulations state that Council meetings and their associated documentation are confidential," a spokesperson for world soccer's governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.

"While FIFA intends to reply to questions submitted by its Council members it has no intention of breaching confidentiality by commenting on internal communication and/or documentation to media.

"FIFA considers respect for these Regulations to be a function of respect for the Council itself and for its individual members. FIFA will always maintain this respect and will not be drawn into any exchange with any third parties that undermines this."

UEFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Infantino will stand for reelection in March 2027, with a November 18 deadline looming for potential candidates to submit their nominations.