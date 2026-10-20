Temba Bavuma's 179 puts South Africa in control against Australia

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma celebrates reaching his century during the third day of their second Test against Australia at the St George's Park in Gqeberha on October 20, 2026. — AFP

GQEBERHA: Temba Bavuma hit a career-best 179 and Kagiso Rabada took an early wicket as South Africa dominated the third day of the second Test against Australia at St George's Park on Tuesday.

Australia were 3/1 at the close after Rabada had Nic Maddinson caught at third slip for a duck with the fourth ball of the innings.

Bavuma shared century partnerships with Marco Jansen (85) and Simon Harmer (82) as the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) holders finished at 425/9 declared, which seemed improbable after they were 97/5 overnight.

It was Bavuma's third day at the crease after battling through bowler-friendly conditions on the first two rain-shortened days.

The South African captain batted for more than nine hours, faced 334 balls and hit 18 fours and a six.

The situation looked dire for South Africa when the sixth wicket fell on 110 early in the day but the tall Jansen changed the tempo of the match as he hammered nine fours and three sixes off 100 deliveries.

Jansen dominated a seventh-wicket partnership of 132 off 186 balls with Bavuma.

The contrast in height between the 1.62m Bavuma and the 2.06m Jansen made it difficult for the bowlers to settle on a length and the Australians were hampered by Josh Hazlewood being unable to bowl until after lunch because he had been off the field with illness on Monday.

Bavuma became more assertive when he was joined by Harmer after Jansen clipped Scott Boland to midwicket in the first over with the second new ball.

Bavuma and Harmer added a South African Test record 182 for the eighth wicket, batting with increasing confidence as the Australian bowlers toiled on what had become a good batting pitch.

Boland finished with five for 81 but was not as effective as he had been on the first two rain-shortened days.

Harmer and Bavuma fell off successive balls, with Bavuma then declaring to leave Australia with a short period to bat before the close.

Maddinson played away from his body to be caught by Harmer off Rabada, who missed the first Test as he recovered from a hamstring injury.

With the light fading it was the only over of pace. Travis Head and nightwatchman Boland survived three overs of spin before the close as Australia trail by a further 422 runs with nine wickets in hand.