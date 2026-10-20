Bayern Munich reveals Vincent Kompany’s replacement for Arsenal game

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany reacts in a UEFA Champions League match against Viking at Lyse Arena in Stavanger on October 13, 2026. — Reuters

Bayern Munich has revealed who will take charge in their Champions League match against Arsenal in the absence of Vincent Kompany.

Bayern will play Arsenal on Wednesday night and will try to get back to winning ways in this season’s league after being held by Viking to a 3-3 draw last week.

However, the main issue for the German giants is that their head coach, Kompany, is ill and was unable to take training at the Allianz Arena and also did not fulfil his media obligations on Tuesday.

A Bayern Munich statement read: “Vincent Kompany is taking it easy due to a viral infection and will therefore miss today’s training session and press conference.”

In Kompany’s absence, his assistant coach Aaron Danks came for a pre-match press conference; he provided an update, as well as confirming the chances of the Belgian being in the home dugout.

“So Vincent has had a virus and it has been really important that he rests and getting Vincent to rest is a difficult challenge but he is at home resting,” Danks revealed.

“We take it day-by-day so I’m still unsure of his involvement tomorrow but we are in constant communication, we discussed training today, we discussed what type of work we wanted to cover off, the meetings and stuff like that.

“I’m in constant dialogue with him, he will play his role, he will play his part in the game. Whether that’s at the Allianz or not at the Allianz, we have to wait and see at this moment.”

Bayern will be boosted by the comeback of their captain Manuel Neuer against Arsenal following his absence from the 6-1 win over RB Leipzig at the weekend with an ongoing foot issue.