Dejan Kulusevski 'a different man' after emotional Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski waves at fans after their Premier League match against Coventry City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on October 19, 2026. — Reuters

Dejan Kulusevski said he felt like a "different man" after a 17-month injury layoff as he made an emotional return for struggling Tottenham.

The Swedish midfielder was introduced to deafening noise in the 87th minute of the club's 3-1 victory against Coventry on Monday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kulusevski had multiple setbacks after knee surgery in May 2025. But a second procedure in March finally set the 26-year-old on the road to recovery.

"Everything feels great. I have been working harder than you can ever imagine," Kulusevski said after Tottenham's first Premier League win of the season, which lifted them off the foot of the table.

"The journey felt impossible. It was the most difficult it could be, but I had a feeling I was going to come back to play football. I just had to believe and that is what I do."

He added: "I kept working, 10 hours every day when no one is watching, so when everything was impossible and everyone gave up I never gave up because of this that happened today.

"I am so grateful that (fans) miss(ed) me play. It means a lot and I am here to show them a better me. And a better me will be a better Spurs so we will be good."

Tottenham had managed only three home league wins during Kulusevski's lengthy absence and narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the 2025/26 campaign.

He missed the club's Europa League triumph in 2025 and Sweden's World Cup campaign, but is now ready to make up for lost time.

"It has been an amazing journey even if it is hard sometimes," he said. "Hard is beautiful and I am so grateful that I had to experience it.

"Now I am ready to play football. I see myself a little different now. I think I am a different man now. Same guy, same guy that wants to play football, but a little bit smarter."