Shaheen wants Pakistan top order to 'fire' despite back-to-back victories

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi speaks at the post-match presentation for their ODI tri-series match against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 20, 2026. — Livestream screengrab

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi stressed the need for their top order to deliver following their thumping victory over England in the second match of the home ODI tri-series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Put into bat first in the recently concluded fixture, the home side got off to the worst possible start as their experienced opener Fakhar Zaman was dismissed by Gus Atkinson on the first delivery of the innings, while his opening partner Saim Ayub followed suit in the sixth over and walked back after scoring eight off six.

Top-order batter Babar Azam batted cautiously for his 54-ball 32 until being cleaned up by Will Jacks in the 15th over, resulting in Pakistan slipping down to 59/3.

But half-centuries from middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz and emerging all-rounder Arafat Minhas, followed by a blistering cameo at the backend by Faheem Ashraf, eventually lifted the home side to a formidable total of 302/9 in their 50 overs.

Pakistan captain Shaheen, while speaking at the post-match presentation, praised the middle-order trio of Hasan, Minhas and Faheem for their invaluable contributions but urged their top order to chip in as he reiterated the need for further improvement heading into the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.

"It was really good how Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, and Faheem Ashraf batted, but we also need our top order to fire," Shaheen stated.

"As a team we have done some good things, but we need to improve further as we are looking to build towards the World Cup," he added.

Set to chase a 303-run target, England's batting unit was rocked by emerging all-rounder Minhas, who backed his half-century with sensational bowling figures of 6/40, helping Pakistan bowl out the visitors for a modest 215 in 38.4 overs and secure a thumping 87-run victory.

Minhas's all-round brilliance earned him massive praise from his captain Shaheen, who applauded him as a "very good talent" and a "proper all-rounder", while also expressing his hope for similar performances from the youngster in the future.

"The form of Arafat and fast bowlers is a good sign for us. Arafat is a very good talent, and he is a proper all-rounder, which bodes well for us. Hopefully, he will deliver for us in many more games in the future."