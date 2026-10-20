Minas joins Afridi, Razzaq in elusive list of Pakistan all-rounders

Pakistan's Sameer Minhas plays a shot during their ODI tri-series match against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 20, 2026. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Emerging Pakistan cricketer Arafat Minhas on Tuesday joined the country's legendary all-rounders Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq by scoring a half-century and registering a five-wicket haul in an ODI.

Minhas, who made his ODI debut against Australia earlier this year in May, achieved the landmark during the second match of the Pakistan-hosted tri-series against England, which marked only his fifth appearance in the format.

The 21-year-old walked out to bat when the hosts were reeling at 133/5 in 27.3 overs against England and scored a brisk half-century.

He smashed nine fours on his way to a 58-ball 59, which alongside Hasan Nawaz's blistering 79-run knock, helped Pakistan amass a commendable total of 302/9 in 50 overs.

Minhas was equally impressive with the ball as the left-arm spinner ran through England's batting unit by taking six wickets for just 40 runs in his 8.4 overs and ultimately steered Pakistan to a thumping 87-run victory.

As a result, Minhas became only the third Pakistani to score a half-century and register a five-wicket haul in an ODI, joining the likes of Afridi and Razzaq.

Afridi was the first Pakistani to achieve the feat, which coincidentally also came against England when he scored 61 runs and returned with bowling figures of 5/40 in Lahore in 2000.

The former captain also holds the distinction of being the only cricketer in world cricket to score a fifty and register a five-wicket haul thrice in the format.

Pakistan players to score 50-plus runs and register a five-wicket haul in an ODI