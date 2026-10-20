President's Trophy Grade-I: Imam's ton puts OGDCL in lead against Ghani Glass

OGDCL's Imam-ul-Haq poses for a picture after the second day of their seventh-round President's Trophy Grade-I match against Ghani Glass at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on October 20, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Captain Imam-ul-Haq's unbeaten century helped Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) secure a handy first-innings lead over Ghani Glass on the second day of their final-round President's Trophy Grade-I match here at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground on Tuesday.

At the stumps on the second day, OGDCL were well-placed at 277/3, leading Ghani Glass by 45 runs, with skipper Imam and Mohammad Irfan unbeaten on 118 and one, respectively.

The pulsating day of the final-round fixture got underway with Ghani Glass resuming their first innings from 232/8 through Khurram Shahzad and Ubaid Shah, but could not add a single run to their overnight score as they lost their remaining wickets in just nine deliveries.

Mohammad Hasnain spearheaded OGDCL's bowling charge in the first innings with a four-wicket haul, while Mohammad Amir Khan and Aftab Ahmed chipped in with three strikes each.

OGDCL, in response, got off to a formidable start as their openers Ali Zaryab and captain Imam shared an 88-run partnership, which Shahzad ultimately broke by dismissing the former, who walked back after scoring a 67-ball 42 with the help of three fours.

Imam was then joined by Saad Khan in the middle, and the duo put OGDCL in control by raising a 173-run partnership for the second wicket, which saw Imam bring up his 17th first-class century.

Emerging pacer Ubaid then halted OGDCL's progress by striking twice, dismissing Saad and wicketkeeper batter Rohail Nazir, and brought their total down to 264/3. Saad remained a notable run-getter with 88 off 107 deliveries, featuring 11 fours and a six.

Imam, meanwhile, then joined forces with Irfan and they batted cautiously in the dying minutes of the second day to put together an unbeaten 13-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Ubaid has been the standout bowler for Ghani Glass in the first innings, having picked up two wickets for 79 runs in his 20 overs, while Khurram has taken one.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Mohammad Faiq's unbeaten half-century in the second innings scripted Khan Research Laboratories' (KRL) spirited comeback against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on the second day of their final-round President's Trophy Grade-I match after succumbing to a 44-run deficit.

Earlier in the day, SNGPL resumed their first innings from 63/2 in response to KRL's 151 all out, but could add 128 more to their overnight score for the loss of the remaining eight wickets despite captain Mohammad Rizwan's half-century and were thus bowled out for 195 in 54 overs.

Returning Rizwan remained the top-scorer for SNGPL with an anchoring 61 off 84 deliveries, followed by emerging opener Sameer Minhas, who made a 64-ball 49.

Besides them, the middle-order duo of Mohammad Imran and Abdul Samad made notable contributions to SNGPL's total with 21 and 20, respectively.

Daniyal Ali Khan was the pick of the bowlers for KRL as he took four wickets for 48 runs in his 12 overs, while Arshad Iqbal, Ahmed Bashir and Saqib Khan struck twice each.

With a 44-run deficit to counter, KRL got off to a shaky start to their second innings as Shahnawaz Dahani dismissed their opener, Raja Hamza Waheed, for a duck with just two runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Faiq joined opener Shahzaib Khan in the middle, and the top-order duo batted sensibly to stabilise KRL's second innings by putting together a 71-run partnership.

Test pacer Mohammad Ali broke the budding partnership by getting Shahzaib caught behind, who walked back after scoring 32 off 75 deliveries.

Faiq, on the other hand, stood his ground firmly and ensured KRL finished the day without sustaining further damage as he raised an unbeaten 28-run partnership for the third wicket with Imran Rafiq.

He remained the top-scorer with 64 not out and will resume their second innings on the penultimate day alongside Rafiq, unbeaten on six.

In another final-round President's Trophy Grade-I fixture, Waqar Hussain's unbeaten century in the second innings led Pakistan Television's (PTV) comeback after they were forced to follow-on by Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions on the second day at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

The enthralling second day commenced with MIT Solutions resuming their first innings from 370/6 and added 42 more to their overnight total to finish at 412 all out in 88.4 overs.

For PTV, Khalil Ahmed and Kashif Ali picked up three wickets each, followed by Ali Usman with two wickets, while Muhammad Shahzad and Israr Hussain made one scalp apiece.

In response, PTV's batting unit faltered and could muster 64 before getting all out in 19.5 overs and thus succumbed to a massive deficit of 348 runs.

Opener Mohammad Mohsin remained the top-scorer for PTV in the first innings with a run-a-ball 17, while Muhammad Shahzad (12) and Mohammad Taha (10) were the only other batters to amass double figures.

Salman Aslam was the standout bowler for MIT Solutions in the first innings as he picked up six wickets for just 18 runs in his nine overs, followed by Jamal with two, while Muhammad Ismail chipped in with one.

With a 348-run advantage in their favour, MIT Solutions captain Sharoon Siraj enforced the follow-on on PTV, whose batting unit, however, found its footing in the second outing and finished the second day in an encouraging position as the side now trail by 171 runs with eight wickets in hand.

PTV got off to a contrasting start to their second innings as they lost top-order batters Mohammad Mohsin (three) and Taha early with just 19 runs on the board.

Following the early jitters, wicketkeeper batter Taimur Khan joined opener Waqar in the middle, and the duo pulled PTV out of trouble by raising an unbeaten 158-run partnership for the third wicket.

Waqar remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 102 off 133 deliveries, while Taimur has made 63 not out. The duo will resume PTV's second innings on the penultimate day as they vie to avoid the innings defeat.

For MIT Solutions, Salman and Ismail have thus far been able to pick up one wicket apiece in the second innings.

At the National Ground in Islamabad, Kamran Ghulam's anchoring half-century scripted State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) strong response to Kingsmen Academy's 371 all out on the second day of their final-round President's Trophy Grade-I match.

The pulsating second day got underway with Kingsmen resuming their first innings from 328/8 through half-centurion Mohammad Shayan and No.10 Hunain Shah. The side added 43 more to their overnight score and were thus bowled out for 371 in 97 overs.

Shayan remained their top-scorer with an anchoring 86 off 151 deliveries, while Hunain was the other notable run-getter on the second day with a 39-ball 15.

For SBP, Mohammad Abbas, Sirajuddin, Qasim Akram and Shahid Aziz picked up two wickets each, while Mubasir Khan and Rameez Aziz made one scalp apiece.

In response, SBP got off to an unwanted start to their innings as they lost both their openers, Hasan Raza (10) and Abdullah Fazal (25), early with just 39 runs on the board.

Following the setback, Ghulam joined Faham-ul-Haq in the middle, and the duo stabilised SBP's innings by putting together a 99-run partnership for the third wicket, which culminated with the latter's dismissal off Umer Khan.

The youngster remained a notable run-getter for the SBP with a 68-ball 49, comprising eight boundaries.

Ghulam, meanwhile, was then involved in an important 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Ali Shan until eventually being cleaned up by Hunain. He remained the top-scorer with 88 off 139 deliveries, studded with 15 fours.

Shan was then joined by captain Rameez, and the duo batted sensibly at the backend of the second day, ensuring the SBP did not suffer further setbacks by raising an unbeaten 10-run partnership.

The duo will resume the SBP's response on the penultimate day as they trail by a further 162 runs with six wickets in hand.

Mohammad Ilyas has been the standout bowler for the SBP as he has picked up two wickets for 55 runs in his two overs, while Hunain and Umer have claimed one wicket apiece.