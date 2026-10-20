Eddie Hearn shares Anthony Joshua’s reaction to Dubois’ KO win vs Wardley

This collage of photos shows Anthony Joshua (left), Daniel Dubois (first from right) and Fabio Wardley. Reuters

Matchroom boxing boss Eddie Hearn has shared Anthony Joshua’s reaction to Daniel Dubois devastating stoppage win against Fabio Wardley.

Dubois retained his WBO heavyweight title with a one-sided, devastating second-round stoppage of fellow Briton boxer in their rematch on this past Saturday.

The 29-year-old champion made a storming start at London's O2 Arena and Wardley's legs went ‌from under him for a count within 17 seconds of the opening bell as Dubois floored him with a straight right.

Wardley, 31, beat the count and could have been stopped at the end of the first round when he took a further brutal pounding on the ropes but was saved by the bell.

There was no escape from the onslaught of blows in the second with Dubois picking up where he left off and Wardley taking punch after punch until the towel was thrown in and referee Steve Gray brought the fight to a close.

Hearn, while speaking on the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel, said Joshua was surprised by the result of the fight.

“I was texting him during and after the fight. I think he was quite surprised how quickly it went. It was just a shootout, and I think maybe Wardley thought ‘my real chance comes in the first three or four rounds here,’” Eddie said.

“He made a mistake early on, got buttoned. By the way, Fabio’s got a hell of a chin, because you never see him get poleaxed.”

Hearn also went on to share his own verdict on Wardley’s form going into the fight.

“It’s just the body language for me, and physically I don’t think he looked in the same kind of shape. I don’t think he came into the ring with the same confidence. I’m not so sure,” he added.

“Listen, he’s made great money, been a world heavyweight champion, been part of some big nights… Whatever’s next for him, best of luck. He’s well surpassed any achievements that he could ever have dreamed of when he walked into the sport from fighting white collar.”