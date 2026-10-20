Pakistan opt out of Over-50s Cricket World Cup in India on government's directives

Pakistan players and support staff celebrate with the trophy after winning the IMC Over-50s Cricket World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka in the final at the P. Sara Oval in Colombo on February 23, 2025. — PVCA

KARACHI: Defending champions Pakistan will not participate in the International Masters Cricket (IMC) Over-50s Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by India next year, the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) chairman Fawad Ijaz Khan confirmed on Tuesday.

The fifth edition of the tournament is slated to run from January 23 to February 7 next year in India's Hyderabad and was due to feature Pakistan as the defending champions, who clinched the title last year by defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

Consequently, the host nation had assured the PVCA of granting its team visas and providing high-level security, shared its chairman, Fawad. The PVCA had thus sought permission from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior to participate.

But Fawad revealed that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), informed the association of the decision to not permit the national team's participation in the India-hosted tournament.

PVCA Chairman Fawad further stressed that the association respect the government's decision and will abide by it, but expressed his disappointment over Pakistan's inability to defend their title at the global stage. He then went on to express best wishes to the World Cup organisers and participating teams.

It is pertinent to mention that the PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have been at loggerheads since the latter refused to send its national team to Pakistan for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy in early 2025.

The BCCI's refusal drew a stern reaction from the PCB until a fusion formula was proposed, which states that both arch-rivals will not visit each other for an ICC event and will instead play their matches at a neutral venue during the 2024-2027 cycle.

Subsequently, Pakistan also played all of their matches in Sri Lanka during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year, which the Island nation co-hosted alongside India. Although the two traditional rivals came face-to-face in the 20-team tournament, the blockbuster clash was staged in Colombo.

In September this year, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had also refused to send its national team to India for the upcoming Men's Asian Champions Trophy and instead demanded that the event be relocated from the country or that its team's matches be moved to a neutral venue.

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) later replaced Pakistan with Bangladesh for the six-team tournament, scheduled to be played in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5.