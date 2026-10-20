Former boss Ten Hag says Ronaldo let Man United down

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag talks to Cristiano Ronaldo in a Premier League match against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham on November 6, 2022. — Reuters

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was responsible for his failure under him during Portugal's international’s second stint at the club, saying he "let the team down."

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson and left the club in 2009 to join Real Madrid, and returned to Old Trafford in 2021.

In his second spell at United, Ronaldo struggled under Dutchman Ten Hag, scoring once in 10 league games in the 2022-23 season before leaving the club in November 2022.

"He let the team down, and he let me down, because we planned with him," Ten Hag told The Athletic in an interview published on Tuesday.

Ten Hag, who secured a Champions League place for United after guiding them to a third-place finish in the English top flight in 2022-23, said he had confronted Ronaldo about the player's performance.

"Many times I say, 'Ronnie, everyone wants to work for you to bring you in the right position, but if you can't bring yourself in the box, you can't score.' He was not capable to do this," said Ten Hag, who was sacked by United in 2024.

"It's the wrong idea to put this to me that I expected him to do the pressing, that he's exhausted. But he couldn't. He ran neither in possession nor out of possession. The reason was because he didn't prepare himself."

Ronaldo joined Saudi club Al-Nassr in December 2022 and scored 14 league goals in 16 appearances before the end of the season.

Ronaldo joined Saudi club Al-Nassr after leaving United and scored 14 league goals in 16 matches before the end of the season.

"Obviously, he's one of the best in football history. I respected him a lot. But at that time, as a manager, I had to make a rational decision and keep the players I admire in," said Ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a 30-day suspension and a fine of 255 euros ($285.83) by the Portuguese FA on Monday for leaving the national team camp after a rift with head coach Jorge Jesus over his role in the team.