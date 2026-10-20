Ashleigh Gardner stars as Australia thump New Zealand in second T20I to clinch series

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner celebrates reaching her half-century during their second T20I against New Zealand at the North Sydney Oval in North Sydney on October 10, 2026. — Cricket Australia

NORTH SYDNEY: Ashleigh Gardner's quickfire half-century, followed by Georgia Wareham's economical bowling figures of 3/18, propelled Australia to a resounding 40-run victory over New Zealand in the second T20I here at the North Sydney Oval on Tuesday.

The victory meant the home side secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, the last fixture of which will be played at the same venue on Thursday.

New Zealand captain Melie Kerr's decision to field first backfired as the hosts piled up a formidable total of 167/7 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Gardner.

The all-rounder walked out to bat at No.5 with the scoreboard reading 41/3 in 6.5 overs and lifted Australia past the 100-run mark alongside opener Beth Mooney, who ultimately fell victim to Jess Kerr in the 13th over and walked back after scoring a 28-ball 39 with the help of six fours.

Gardner, meanwhile, stood her ground firmly and kept the scoreboard ticking singlehandedly until the final delivery of the innings, which saw her getting run out. She top-scored for the home side with 84 off 45 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and four sixes.

For New Zealand, Nensi Patel and Jess bagged two wickets each, while Bree Illing and captain Melie Kerr made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 168-run target in the must-win fixture, New Zealand batting unit faltered and could accumulate 127/8 in their 20 overs, and thus succumbed to a series-conceding defeat.

Captain Melie Kerr remained the top scorer for the visitors in the pursuit with a cautious 32 off 38 deliveries, followed by Maddy Green, who made a 22-ball 26.

Besides them, only Polly Inglis (19), Flora Devonshire (12) and Izzy Sharp (10) could amass double figures against the disciplined Australia bowling attack, led by Wareham, who bagged three wickets for just 18 runs in her four overs.

Wareham was supported by Gardner, who picked up two wickets, while Kim Garth and Lucy Hamilton chipped in with one scalp apiece.

For her scintillating half-century and two wickets, Ashleigh Gardner was adjudged the Player of the Match in Australia's series-clinching victory.