Elina Svitolina clarifies divorce with Gael Monfils in another statement

France's Gael Monfils and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina walk onto the court at Flushing Meadows in New York on August 26, 2026. — Reuters

Elina Svitolina clarifies her divorce from French tennis player Gael Monfils in another social media post, saying it ended for multiple reasons.

Famous Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina announced the end of her marriage to Monfils in an Instagram post on Monday.

Svitolina and Monfils’ relationship began in 2018 after they met in Paris, and they were briefly engaged before marrying in June 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter Skai to the world in 2022.

In her post, the Ukrainian stated that she had previously not revealed anything about her inner experiences related to the war in her country, but, according to her, last year she endured a difficult time; the war led to a lot of sleepless nights and now she wants her way back to herself.

Following the statement, a lot of questions were levied at Svitolina as Monfils abruptly ended his career earlier this week and isn't set to play Lyon or Paris.

Two tournaments that he was aiming for before ending his career, but instead he took himself off the ITIA doping list and now, given it takes six more months to enter the protocol again, he won't play again.

Svitolina posted another long statement on Instagram on Tuesday in which she clarified her previous post.

“I just want to clarify my previous post a little, because I realized that not everyone, especially my international audience, fully understood what I was trying to say,” she said in an Instagram post.

“In that post, I shared only one of the reasons that influenced my decision and made me reflect on my life and my future. But the truth is, there’s so much more to it, and it was never just about one thing.

“When you’ve been living through the reality of war for more than 4.5 years, experiencing so many different situations, emotions, and difficult moments, you naturally start seeing life differently. Your perspective changes, your values and priorities shift, and you begin to understand what you truly want out of life.”

The Ukrainian tennis player added that some things are too personal to share publicly and appealed to try to understand the situation.

“At some point, I simply realized that I didn’t want to keep living a life where I wasn’t truly happy. And believe me, coming to this decision was anything but easy,” Svitolina added.

“I love and respect my husband very much. And I will always love and appreciate him for the person he is. That’s exactly why it was so important for me to be honest, both with him and with myself.

“It’s not always possible to explain everything behind such personal and difficult decisions in a single post. And honestly, some things are simply too personal to share publicly. That was and is my view on announcing the end of our marriage but as some of you saw, Gael’s career ended abruptly after he made the decision to stop based on our situation. Unfortunately he had many accusations thrown at him and he didn’t deserve that, so we jointly released a statement.

“I just hope this helps you understand a little better what I was trying to say but please be kind and understanding, this is incredibly tough for us both right now.”