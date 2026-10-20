ODI tri-series: All-round Minhas helps Pakistan beat England to secure second win

Pakistan spinner Arafat Minhas (fourth from left) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the second match of the ODI tri-series against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 20, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Arafat Minhas delivered an all-round performance to help Pakistan defeat England by 87 runs, securing their second win in the ongoing ODI tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 303, England were bowled out for 215 in 38.4 overs despite a strong start from openers Tom Banton and Ben Duckett.

The duo stitched together a 91-run opening partnership, finding boundaries with ease as they took the attack to Pakistan’s bowlers during the early stages of the chase.

However, Haris Rauf broke the stand in the 15th over by dismissing Duckett, who fell five runs short of his half-century after scoring 45 off 46 deliveries, including eight boundaries.

Banton continued to bat sensibly, building a steady partnership with Harry Brook to take England past the 100-run mark. During the stand, Banton also brought up his third ODI half-century.

The right-handed batter eventually fell to Arafat Minhas in the 19th over after scoring a fighting 57 off 53 deliveries, including five boundaries and two sixes. His dismissal left England at 120-2 in 18.3 overs.

In the 21st over, Minhas struck again to remove England captain Brook, who managed just five off seven deliveries.

Sam Curran and Joe Root then attempted to revive the chase, building a partnership that took England past the 150-run mark.

However, Naseem Shah provided Pakistan with a crucial breakthrough by bowling Root for 33 off 35 deliveries, including five boundaries. England were reduced to 165-4 in 28.5 overs.

Pakistan continued to tighten their grip on the contest as Rauf struck again, dismissing Curran for 27 off 39 deliveries, including a six, to put England under further pressure.

England continued to lose wickets at regular intervals as Minhas claimed his third wicket by dismissing Jordan Cox for 18 off 16 deliveries, including a boundary and a six. The visitors were left struggling at 197-6 in 34.5 overs.

Minhas continued his impressive spell, claiming his fourth wicket by dismissing Jamie Overton for one off four deliveries to leave England reeling at 198-7.

The all-rounder then struck twice in consecutive deliveries during his ninth over, dismissing Will Jacks for 19 before removing Adil Rashid for a first-ball duck to complete his second five-wicket haul in ODIs.

Minhas capped off his outstanding performance by running out Gus Atkinson following a mix-up, bowling England out and sealing an emphatic victory for Pakistan.

Arafat Minhas spearheaded Pakistan’s bowling attack with impressive figures of 6/40 in 8.4 overs. Haris Rauf claimed two wickets, while Naseem Shah chipped in with one.

Batting first, Pakistan made a disastrous start when Gus Atkinson dismissed opener Fakhar Zaman off the first delivery of the innings.

Saim Ayub and Babar Azam attempted to stabilise the innings, but their 31-run partnership for the second wicket ended when Sonny Baker dismissed Saim for eight off six deliveries, including a boundary.

Babar became the third batter to depart after Pakistan crossed the 50-run mark. Will Jacks claimed the crucial wicket after the right-hander scored 34 off 52 deliveries, including four boundaries, leaving the hosts struggling at 59-3 in 14.2 overs.

Pakistan continued to lose wickets despite maintaining a steady scoring rate, with Salman Ali Agha becoming the fourth batter to depart. After scoring a century in the opening match, Salman managed just 16 off 19 deliveries, including two boundaries, before Adil Rashid dismissed him.

Saad Baig then joined Hasan Nawaz at the crease, and the pair stitched together a valuable partnership to rebuild the innings and take Pakistan past the 100-run mark.

However, their 51-run stand ended when Atkinson claimed his second wicket, dismissing Saad for a determined 35 off 54 deliveries, including five boundaries. Pakistan were reduced to 133-5 in 27.3 overs.

Nawaz continued to counterattack with fluent strokeplay, finding the boundary regularly to bring up his second consecutive ODI half-century. Arafat Minhas provided valuable support at the other end as the pair helped Pakistan cross the 200-run mark.

Their 78-run partnership was eventually broken when Jamie Overton bowled Nawaz for an impressive 79 off 74 deliveries, an innings featuring five boundaries and four sixes.

Faheem Ashraf subsequently joined Minhas at the crease, and the pair consolidated Pakistan's position with a crucial partnership. Faheem counterattacked with a flurry of boundaries as the duo took the hosts past the 250-run mark.

Minhas continued his impressive batting display, putting England's bowling attack under pressure before reaching his half-century.

The 72-run partnership eventually ended when Baker claimed the prized wicket of Minhas, who departed for an impressive 59 off 58 deliveries, including nine boundaries. His valuable contribution left Pakistan at 283-7 after 48 overs.

Pakistan lost their eighth wicket when Sam Curran dismissed Faheem, who scored a valuable 39 off 25 deliveries, including five boundaries and a six.

Captain Shaheen Afridi made an immediate impact after arriving at the crease, striking back-to-back boundaries as Pakistan reached 294-8 after 49 overs.

Baker bowled the final over and claimed his third wicket by dismissing Naseem Shah for one off three deliveries.

He conceded eight runs in the over as Pakistan finished their innings at 302-9, with Shaheen unbeaten on 10 and Haris Rauf on four.

Sonny Baker spearheaded England’s bowling attack with figures of 3/65 in nine overs. Gus Atkinson claimed two wickets, while Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran took one wicket each.