Iga Swiatek withdraws from Ningbo Open, set to miss WTA Finals

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her round of 16 match against Iva Jovic of the U.S. on October 7, 2026. — Reuters

NINGBO: Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek is set to miss the season-ending WTA Finals after withdrawing from the Ningbo Open in China on Tuesday because of a persistent thigh injury.

Swiatek champion needed to reach at least the quarter-finals in Ningbo to retain any chance of overtaking Czech player Karolina Muchova for the final qualifying spot at the prestigious season-ending tournament.

Swiatek, who has competed at every edition of the WTA Finals since 2021 and won the title in 2023, was troubled by the injury during her 7-5, 6-1 defeat by compatriot Maja Chwalinska in the Wuhan Open semi-finals last week.

The 25-year-old has endured a difficult season, winning just one tournament and failing to reach the semi-finals at any of the four Grand Slam events.

Swiatek announced her withdrawal in a statement shared on the Ningbo Open’s social media, citing a persistent left-thigh injury and the need for rest and recovery.

"After careful consideration, I've decided to withdraw from the tournament," Swiatek said.

"I've been experiencing an ongoing problem with my left thigh over the past weeks and I feel that giving myself the time to rest and recover is the right decision."

Although Swiatek can no longer qualify directly for the WTA Finals, scheduled to take place in Indian Wells, California, from November 8th to 15th, she could still attend as one of two alternates.

Swiatek's withdrawal leaves her hopes of returning to the Finals dependent on a possible alternate position, while she focuses on recovering from the injury.