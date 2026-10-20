Katie Boulter beats Himeno Sakatsume to reach Japan Open second round

Britain's Katie Boulter in action during her match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova on September 22, 2026. — Reuters

OSAKA: Katie Boulter completed a convincing 6-3, 6-1 victory over Japan’s Himeno Sakatsume on Monday to reach the second round of the Japan Open after rain interrupted their first-round encounter.

The British player had taken the opening set and established a 3-1 lead in the second when bad weather forced play to be suspended.

Boulter returned the following day and maintained her momentum to secure a comfortable win.

She will next face Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic as she looks to progress further in the tournament.

Boulter reflected on the frustration of the rain delay, explaining how she maintained her focus the following day to complete a straight-sets victory.

"Yesterday was a tough spot to end at," said Boulter.

"I wanted to play last night and continue but with the rain, unfortunately, that wasn't possible.

"It meant that I had to have the same mindset again today and just try to get over the line and focus on getting through the match.

"I think I did that. I didn't want to be out here playing a third set so I'm pleased with today."

Boulter converted five of her nine break-point opportunities during the match, while Sakatsume, who was competing as a wildcard, managed to take only one of the 13 break points she earned.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek's preparations for the season-ending WTA Finals have suffered a setback after the world number nine withdrew from the Ningbo Open because of a thigh injury.

The WTA Finals are scheduled to take place in Indian Wells from 8th to 15th November, with Swiatek's withdrawal raising concerns over her preparations ahead of the tournament.