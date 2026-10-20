Fleming backs English coaches, hints at spin strategy for South Africa Tests

England’s newly appointed Test head coach, Stephen Fleming, pictured ahead of the third T20I against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford, Manchester, on September 19, 2026. — ECB

LONDON: England’s newly appointed Test head coach Stephen Fleming believes the national team should ideally be led by an Englishman and has pledged to prioritise the development of home-grown coaches during his four-year tenure.

Fleming, who succeeded fellow New Zealander Brendon McCullum, is the latest overseas appointment in a role that has rarely been held by an Englishman in the 21st century.

Peter Moores, who served two separate spells between 2007 and 2009 and 2014 and 2015, and Chris Silverwood, who held the position from 2019 to 2022, are the only two Englishmen to have taken charge on a full-time basis during that period.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Fleming acknowledged that developing domestic coaching talent should be a priority for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“One of my focus points is that I do believe that, primarily, the national team should be coached by a national representative,” he said.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity, but there will be some development in terms of the coaching. You can see by our staff that there are some really key people who have come back into the system, and I’m really pleased about that. I look forward to working with them, but the development of English coaches is a real focus.”

Fleming’s support staff includes several figures who could emerge as future candidates for the position, including Richard Dawson, James Foster and Marcus Trescothick, who served as interim head coach earlier this year.

Dawson stepped down as Glamorgan head coach earlier this month to take up the dual role of national spin-bowling lead and one of Fleming’s assistants.

England managing director Rob Key has also indicated that Dawson would be among the leading candidates when the time comes to appoint Fleming’s successor.

Meanwhile, former England batter Jonathan Trott will coach the England Lions this winter, while Mike Yardy has been appointed the ECB’s national batting lead.

Fleming also intends to involve county coaches and former England players in the national set-up whenever their schedules permit, providing them with opportunities to gain experience and develop their skills.

“It’s an ambition as well that you will also get county coaches who will be introduced at certain times, and you will get past players who will be asked to come back as well,” he said.

“It’s really inclusive, with a comfortable approach to using what’s available, while also driving what needs to be driven within the county game and English cricket.”

Fleming will take charge of his first series when England tour South Africa in December, having missed their recent series against Pakistan, for which Trescothick served as interim head coach.

The New Zealander visited the UK last month and toured several counties to assess the domestic game. He plans to continue that approach ahead of next summer’s Ashes series, highlighting the importance of maintaining close links with county cricket.

“I’ll be around,” Fleming said. “I actually really enjoyed this year getting to catch up with a lot of the guys I played with who are now in coaching positions or head coach roles at counties.

“It was good to catch up with those guys and get a good feel for where the county game is at. It will be a key part of continuing to develop players.”

Fleming also suggested that England could continue without a specialist frontline spinner during their upcoming Test tour of South Africa, instead relying on part-time options such as Jacob Bethell, Dan Lawrence and Joe Root.

He believes changing pitch conditions and the increasing frequency of shorter Test matches have made the role of specialist spinners more challenging.

“Pitches are becoming a little bit more seam-friendly in Test cricket. Games are over in three-and-a-half to four days, maximum. You’re not getting the deterioration in a lot of wickets that you used to see, with the advent of drop-ins, so it’s becoming a lot more challenging for spinners,” he said.

“What you’re seeing is the rise of the part-time spinner: in our case, the Bethells, the Lawrences and the Roots. If you combine that with four seamers, it’s an adequate — or more than adequate — attack to get through a Test match, so the dynamic has really changed at the moment.”

Fleming’s comments suggest England could favour a pace-heavy attack in South Africa, with part-time spin providing additional options as they adapt to modern Test conditions.