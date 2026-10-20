Stephen Curry expected to play in Warriors’ opener against Lakers after ankle scare

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts during a break against the Portland Trailblazers in the fourth quarter at Chase Center on Oct 16, 2026. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: The Golden State Warriors expect star guard Stephen Curry to be available for their NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday after he recovered from a right ankle scare.

Curry injured his ankle during Sunday's scrimmage but returned to full participation in Monday's morning practice, easing concerns ahead of the Warriors' opening game.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr reassured fans that Curry had recovered well from his ankle scare and completed the full practice session without restrictions.

"He's fine," Kerr said. "He practiced fully."

Curry had been dribbling during Sunday's session when he took an awkward step and stopped, before bouncing the ball hard on the floor and heading to the bench.

However, the 38-year-old appeared to respond well to treatment and is expected to feature against the Lakers.

The Warriors will begin the campaign without forward Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody, who are sidelined with knee injuries.

Centre Kristaps Porzingis is also unavailable because of a health issue, while guard Brandin Podziemski is questionable for the opener after missing Monday's practice with a back problem.

Curry featured in just 43 games last season, with a persistent knee injury accounting for much of his absence.

Despite his limited appearances, he averaged 26.6 points per game, alongside 4.4 three-pointers made and 11.3 attempts from beyond the arc, all above his career averages.

A 12-time All-Star, Curry was selected seventh overall by Golden State in the 2009 NBA Draft after playing college basketball at Davidson.