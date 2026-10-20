Litton Das doubtful for West Indies Tests as Simmons backs Bangladesh batting depth

Bangladesh's head coach Phil Simmons (left) and captain Litton Das speak during a practice session on the eve of the third T20I match against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 15, 2025. — AFP

MIRPUR: Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons has urged his batters to view the possible absence of key players as an opportunity to earn a place in the playing XI and make valuable contributions ahead of their upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series against the West Indies.

Experienced right-hander Litton Das remains doubtful for the opening Test after failing to regain full fitness following a hip joint injury.

The injury has already ruled Litton out of Bangladesh’s ongoing ODI tri-series in the United Arab Emirates, with the batter yet to be declared fit for the two-match Test series against the West Indies.

The opening Test is scheduled to begin in Mirpur on 28 October, while the second match will be played in Sylhet from 5 November. Bangladesh have yet to announce their squad for the fixtures.

The series presents a significant opportunity for Bangladesh to capitalise on home conditions and improve their position in the WTC standings, where they currently sit fourth.

Following a series defeat to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have revived their campaign with a 2-0 series victory over Pakistan before drawing 1-1 with Australia away from home, earning crucial championship points.

A collective team-first approach has contributed to Bangladesh’s recent progress, and Simmons wants his players to maintain that mentality if Litton is unavailable against the Caribbean side.

“We will always miss a player of that class, you know,” Simmons was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

“But again, it gives an opportunity to somebody else to come and hold that spot and help us win the game.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to produce here: when somebody is out, somebody else comes in and fills that position, doing what is necessary. Hopefully, whoever bats in his position in the upcoming game will fulfil that.”

Bangladesh’s most recent Test appearance was a drawn match against Afghanistan earlier this month. They are currently competing in an ODI tri-series featuring Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the West Indies last played Test cricket during their drawn WTC series against Pakistan in July and August. They head into the Bangladesh tour following a confidence-boosting limited-overs series in India.

Series schedule