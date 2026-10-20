Shafali Verma sanctioned for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

India women’s cricketer Shafali Verma looks on after reaching her half-century during the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 semi-final against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on September 10, 2026. — AFP

DUBAI: India opener Shafali Verma has been sanctioned for breaching the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Zimbabwe in Raipur on Sunday, 18 October.

Verma was found guilty of violating Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, ground equipment, fixtures and fittings during an international match.

As a result, one demerit point has been added to her disciplinary record. The incident marked her first offence within a 24-month period.

The incident occurred during the 12th over of Zimbabwe’s innings when Verma dropped Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano at mid-off off Sree Charani’s bowling. Frustrated by the missed opportunity, the Indian batter threw the ball into the ground, prompting disciplinary action.

Verma admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by G.S. Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. Consequently, no formal hearing was required.

Despite the disciplinary setback, Verma delivered an outstanding performance with the bat in the same match, scoring 55 off just 25 deliveries to help India secure a commanding victory and take an unassailable lead in the series.

Zimbabwe struggled against India’s bowling attack, managing only 102/8 before the hosts completed the chase in the ninth over, sealing a comprehensive win in the second T20I.

The result followed a closely contested opening encounter between the two sides and confirmed India’s dominance in the series.

The third and final T20I between India and Zimbabwe is scheduled to take place in Raipur on Tuesday, 20 October, as the hosts look to finish the series on a winning note.