LeBron James begins record 24th NBA season at 41, chasing fifth title with 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (right) looses control of the ball while driving against Boston Celtics forward Tucker DeVries (26) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Oct 16, 2026. — Reuters

LeBron James, yearning to capture a fifth career NBA title, tips off his record 24th campaign on Tuesday at age 41 with his new Philadelphia 76ers teammates chasing a long-sought crown.

The league’s 81st season launches with the Sixers at New York, watching the Knicks hoist their first championship banner since 1973.

James made it clear in July when he announced he was joining the 76ers that his move was all about making one more title run himself.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energise a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” James posted on X on July 24.

“I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, said in June he was leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. On July 24, James revealed he was going to Philadelphia, and two days later, the team revealed James had signed a two-year deal worth $8 million.

James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, won two NBA titles with Miami, another with hometown club Cleveland and a fourth with the Lakers and hopes to bring the 76ers their first NBA title since 1983.

He could become the first player to win NBA titles with four or more clubs.

It’s a goal that James, who turns 42 in December, shares with former Boston star Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe, all seeking a first NBA title.

“Everybody is kind of on the same page,” James said. “We want to put the work in. That’s most important.

“Everyone is highly motivated to get 1% better every single day… Everyone is excited to be here, and that’s exciting to be a part of.

“If we’re trying to do something special, which I believe we are, it’s a positive. If you have this championship approach every day, it’ll definitely work in our favour.”

James has career averages of 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals over 1,622 games.

James said his teammates are willing to make sacrifices to become a contender, not content with big individual statistics and early playoff exits.

“I don’t think anybody in the locker room wants their career to be like that or we wouldn’t be here,” James said.

James hopes to help 2024 US Olympic gold medal teammate Embiid grab his first NBA crown.

“Hopefully I can give him resources and whatever he needs on a day-to-day basis to make him feel even more comfortable about where he is, about where we are as a team,” James said.

James had 10 points, five assists and four rebounds in his pre-season debut for the 76ers in a 114-108 loss at Brooklyn.

“It felt a little different,” James said. “Obviously, just wearing a new uniform, but the game is the game.

“We’re still trying to put each other in a position to be successful and complement each other the best way we can out on the floor. But it’s going to take some time.”

James said people who want quick and easy camaraderie will be disappointed.

“They want instant oatmeal,” James said. “If you want to do something special, it takes time, every single day doing things you may not want to do, because it’s the same thing over and over and over and over.

“For us to be great, we have to do things that are just not comfortable. We have to be comfortable being uncomfortable. That’s the best way to expedite being great.

“I didn’t leave my family to lose in the second round; I know that for sure. Work needs to be done, and I’m ready to put the work in.”