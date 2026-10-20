Guehi says Man City remain calm amid Premier League financial breach verdicts

Manchester City's Marc Guehi during the press conference on October 19, 2026. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Manchester City defender Marc Guehi says the squad remain calm and focused despite the club being found guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules.

City have made an impressive start to the season under new manager Enzo Maresca, winning their opening seven league matches to establish a three-point lead over champions Arsenal.

However, their strong form has come amid scrutiny following the guilty verdicts, with calls for significant points deductions, substantial fines and the possibility of titles being stripped.

City are appealing against the findings, while no punishment has yet been announced.

Their only defeat this season came against Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain, who beat them 4-2.

City will look to return to winning ways in Europe when they host AEK Athens on Tuesday.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Guehi said the club had maintained a positive atmosphere despite the uncertainty surrounding the case.

"The team spirit has been really good, every single person, player, staff and fans are backing us and it has been great to see," he said.

"We're pretty calm. There's a lot of relaxed faces because we have a lot of trust and belief in the football club and what's been going on here."

The England international added that the players were determined not to be distracted by the controversy.

"It can be very easy to be affected by the noise that's going on. But I'm so happy to see the team spirit, the team bonding and everyone taking to what's happening and just focusing on the football," he added.

Guehi, who joined City from Crystal Palace for £20 million in January last year, said the club had supported him through difficult periods.

"I'm aware already of the success the club has already had in the past and I want to be someone who's part of the future success."