England win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan in second ODI tri-series match

RAWALPINDI: England have won the toss and elected to bowl first against hosts Pakistan in the second match of the ongoing ODI tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Playing XIs
Pakistan have opted to make changes to their line-up from the side that defeated Sri Lanka in their opening ODI tri-series match.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saad Baig (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.
England: Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid and Sonny Baker.
Head-to-head
England and Pakistan have faced each other 92 times in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), with England enjoying a commanding lead of 57 wins to Pakistan's 32. Three matches ended without a result.
England have also won their last four ODIs against Pakistan, with victories recorded in Cardiff, Lord's, Birmingham and Kolkata between 2021 and 2023.
Form guide
Pakistan will enter the contest with confidence after beginning their ODI tri-series campaign with a victory over Sri Lanka. However, they will be keen to end their four-match losing streak against England and build momentum in the tournament.
Meanwhile, England will aim to launch their campaign with a victory. Having won four of their last five matches, the Three Lions will look to maintain their strong recent form and make an impact with both bat and ball.
Pakistan: W, W, L, W, L (most recent first)
England: W, L, W, W, W
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