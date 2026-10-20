England win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan in second ODI tri-series match

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (left) flips the coin as England captain Harry Brook (centre) calls during the toss ahead of the second match of the ODI tri-nation series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 20, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: England have won the toss and elected to bowl first against hosts Pakistan in the second match of the ongoing ODI tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan have opted to make changes to their line-up from the side that defeated Sri Lanka in their opening ODI tri-series match.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saad Baig (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

England: Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid and Sonny Baker.

Head-to-head

England and Pakistan have faced each other 92 times in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), with England enjoying a commanding lead of 57 wins to Pakistan's 32. Three matches ended without a result.

England have also won their last four ODIs against Pakistan, with victories recorded in Cardiff, Lord's, Birmingham and Kolkata between 2021 and 2023.

Matches played: 92

Pakistan won: 32

England won: 57

No result: 3

Form guide

Pakistan will enter the contest with confidence after beginning their ODI tri-series campaign with a victory over Sri Lanka. However, they will be keen to end their four-match losing streak against England and build momentum in the tournament.

Meanwhile, England will aim to launch their campaign with a victory. Having won four of their last five matches, the Three Lions will look to maintain their strong recent form and make an impact with both bat and ball.

Pakistan: W, W, L, W, L (most recent first)

England: W, L, W, W, W