Maddison scores on return as Tottenham beat Coventry to claim first Premier League win

Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Coventry City in Premier League on October 19, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: James Maddison marked his return to Tottenham Hotspur's starting line-up with a spectacular goal as Roberto De Zerbi's side beat Coventry City 3-1 on Monday to secure their first Premier League victory of the season.

Making his first start in 17 months, Maddison opened the scoring before Omar Marmoush and substitute Ben Davies sealed the points after Jack Rudoni had equalised for the visitors.

Maddison struck in the 14th minute, curling a superb effort into the top corner after receiving the ball from Mohammed Kudus.

Maddison reflected on his return to the starting line-up, saying he wanted to showcase his abilities and remind Tottenham of what they had missed during his long injury absence.

"I just wanted to play well, I just wanted to show my qualities and show what I bring to the team and what the team's missed in the last 18 months or whatever it is from my last start," Maddison said.

"So the gaffer asked me to play and he wanted to enjoy watching me from the side, so hopefully I did that."

The 29-year-old, who ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in August 2025, said he remained confident in his ability to help Tottenham climb the table.

"I'm 29, I've still got plenty of years left, and I have a lot of self-belief, and I know that I have quality that can really help us in this league," he added.

Tottenham entered the contest bottom of the Premier League, having failed to win any of their league matches this season despite significant summer spending.

Coventry restored parity four minutes into the second half when Rudoni converted from close range after a loose ball fell back into his path.

However, Manchester City loanee Marmoush restored Tottenham's lead in the 58th minute with a powerful strike from distance.

Dejan Kulusevski returned to the matchday squad and received a warm reception when introduced late on.

Veteran defender Davies added a third in stoppage time, securing a crucial victory for De Zerbi.

The result lifted Tottenham to 16th in the standings, easing the pressure on their manager as they look to avoid another relegation battle.