Atal's ton, Rashid's four-wicket haul help Afghanistan crush Zimbabwe

Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal (centre) celebrates after scoring a century during the ODI tri-series match against Zimbabwe at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2026. – ACB

ABU DHABI: Sediqullah Atal’s century, followed by Rashid Khan’s four-wicket haul, helped Afghanistan secure their first win of the ODI tri-series with a commanding 158-run victory over Zimbabwe at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Batting first, Afghanistan were bowled out for 294 in 50 overs, with Atal leading the way with a superb 102 off 110 deliveries, including eight fours and a six.

Ibrahim Zadran narrowly missed out on a century, scoring 90 off 96 balls, including nine fours and two sixes.

Hashmatullah Shahidi contributed 28 off 30 deliveries, featuring two boundaries, while opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 25 off 20 balls, with three fours and a six.

For Zimbabwe, Ernest Masuku and Brad Evans claimed three wickets apiece, while Blessing Muzarabani picked up two wickets. Sikandar Raza chipped in with one wicket.

In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 136 in 38.4 overs as Rashid spearheaded Afghanistan’s bowling attack with a match-winning spell that dismantled the opposition’s batting line-up.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza top-scored with 48 off 80 deliveries, hitting three fours and a six. Ryan Burl made 31 off 63 balls, including two boundaries, while opener Brian Bennett also scored 31 off 40 deliveries, with four fours and a six.

Rashid finished with impressive figures of 4/17 in eight overs, playing a pivotal role in Afghanistan’s comprehensive victory. Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed two wickets, while AM Ghazanfar and Mohammad Nabi took one wicket each.