Tony Bellew names opponent Daniel Dubois should avoid next

This collage of photos shows Daniel Dubois (left) and Tony Bellew. — Reuters

Tony Bellew has warned Daniel Dubois not to touch WBC champion Agit Kabayel next, after the ‘DDD’ defeated Fabio Wardley in a rematch.

Dubois has improved a lot over the years and is one of the biggest names in the heavyweight division. He turned professional at a young age, defeating all of his early opponents, then took a KO defeat to Joe Joyce, but recovered well with wins against the likes of Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua to earn himself the IBF world title.

The ‘Dynamite' lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk, but regained world champion status after defeating Wardley by 11th-round KO in May to win the WBO title, before a second-round stoppage over his rival in a rematch on Saturday.

Speaking to Fight Your Corner, former cruiserweight world champion Bellew said if he was managing Daniel Dubois, he would have avoided WBC champion Kabayel and a potential unification fight.

“If I was managing Daniel Dubois, I wouldn’t touch Kabayel, because we don’t know his level yet. He could be exceptional; we don’t know that with Kabayel. You find his level first, then you take the fight,” Bellew said.

“He’s a proper nightmare; he’s a brilliant body puncher; he gets up off the floor, he’s not the biggest heavyweight, the biggest puncher, but he’s a nice box-puncher and a good body puncher, which is rare.”

Dubois has previously said that he wants to fight Tyson Fury if he comes out victorious against Joshua in December, so a fight with Kabayel seems unlikely any time soon.