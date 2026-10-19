Boland takes four as Australia tighten grip on rain-hit second South Africa Test

Australian pacer Scott Boland celebrates after taking a wicket on day two of the second Test against South Africa at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, South Africa, on October 19, 2026. – AFP

GQEBERHA: South Africa fought back from 40-4 through a fifth-wicket partnership between Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton, but Australia remained in control at the end of a rain-affected second day of the Test.

Bavuma and Rickelton added 52 runs to steady the innings before a spectacular catch by Matt Renshaw at first slip ended Rickelton’s resistance in fading light, leaving South Africa under pressure as they look to stay alive in the series.

Only 77 runs were added for the loss of three wickets in just under 30 overs on a curtailed day, with play ending with 3.2 overs remaining.

The match has already lost 146 overs, including substantial time on the second day. Play began at 3.45pm, six hours later than scheduled, after heavy overnight and early-morning rain left several wet patches in the outfield.

With three days remaining and little rain forecast, Australia will be confident of having sufficient time to force a result, with Scott Boland’s selection proving particularly effective.

After taking two wickets in two balls on the opening day, Boland claimed two more to register his best figures against South Africa.

Boland immediately threatened Bavuma, beating his bat with the first delivery of the day. The South African captain responded positively, finishing the over with a superb cover drive to get off the mark.

Marques Ackermann, however, struggled to settle. Pat Cummins struck him on the arm guard with a bouncer, sending the ball looping towards wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Australia considered a review but decided against it.

Ackermann’s innings ended in the following over when he drove at a Boland delivery with hard hands and edged to Carey. He managed just six runs in his first Test innings.

Bavuma began to look comfortable at the crease but was reminded of the danger when Boland generated movement to prompt an appeal for caught behind.

Matthew Breetzke, playing his third Test and his first first-class match since February, joined the captain but struggled to find his rhythm. Mitchell Starc tempted him with a delivery angled across him, and Breetzke edged behind after attempting to drive.

Rickelton arrived at the crease in the 22nd over after being moved down to No. 6, having been assigned wicketkeeping duties. With South Africa in trouble, he had the task of rebuilding the innings alongside Bavuma, who responded with a series of elegant drives.

Boland completed a lengthy opening spell, having bowled 4.4 overs on the first day, while Australia were also without the services of an unwell Josh Hazlewood.

Beau Webster was introduced early and bowled two maiden overs before Carey moved up to the stumps by his third. Rickelton scored the first run off Webster in his fourth over, taking a tight single after driving towards mid-on.

Rickelton subsequently found his timing, striking two impressive drives down the ground against Cummins as South Africa attempted to regain control.

With nine overs remaining, Boland returned for another spell as shadows spread across St George’s Park. Bavuma showed his intent by launching a short delivery from Cummins over the boundary for six.

However, Australia continued to apply pressure, with Carey standing up to the stumps against Boland. Rickelton narrowly escaped when he tucked a Cummins delivery towards Marnus Labuschagne at leg slip. With the glare affecting his vision, Labuschagne failed to hold on as the ball struck him on the chest. Rickelton was on 26 at the time.

Australia eventually secured the breakthrough through Boland, who switched ends and found movement away from the left-hander. Rickelton followed the delivery and edged it towards the slips.

Carey remained stationary, but Renshaw dived across him to take a stunning one-handed catch just inches above the ground.

Rickelton departed in disbelief after another promising start, extending his disappointing run with the bat. He has managed just one half-century in his last 13 Test innings.

Wiaan Mulder joined Bavuma and helped him negotiate the closing stages without further loss. Bavuma remained unbeaten on 41, having looked South Africa’s most assured batter throughout the innings.

South Africa will need their captain to continue his resistance on the third day if they are to recover from their difficult position and mount a serious challenge against Australia.