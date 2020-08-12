No changes as Pakistan name 16-man squad for 2nd Test against England

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and company have made no changes to Pakistan’s squad for the second Test against England.

The group of 16 that was in contention for the opening Test are again vying for the playing eleven, which will be revealed tomorrow before the kick-off.

Squad:

Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam (vc), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.

