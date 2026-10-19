Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for 30 days and fined

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts against Wales in Nations League on September 24, 2026. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a 30-day suspension and a fine of 255 euros ($285.83) by the Portuguese FA on Monday for leaving the national team camp after a rift with head coach Jorge Jesus over his role in the team.

The federation's disciplinary council said it had upheld the charge against the 41-year-old forward in full.

Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen before their Nations League match against Denmark, after the forward said a press conference by coach Jesus and a subsequent conversation with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca prompted him to depart.

Cristiano, who remained on the bench against Norway, accused new coach Jesus of twice breaking his promises about his role in the team.

Jesus denied making any agreement with Ronaldo but left the door open for his return following Portugal's 2-1 win.

The disciplinary council's non-professional section found Cristiano Ronaldo guilty of intentionally committing an offence under Article 160(1) of the federation's disciplinary regulations. Proceedings were opened on October 9 over facts reported two days earlier.

However, it was not clarified in the statement which matches or activities the suspension would cover, or whether time already served under a provisional suspension would count towards the 30-day sanction.

Ronaldo later, after leaving the camp, issued a lengthy (1,700-plus words) statement to Portuguese media, which was later shared on his social media accounts, in which he apologised for failing to acknowledge supporters after the Norway game and for leaving his teammates.

Portuguese FA chief Proenca has said everyone within the federation was in favour of Ronaldo’s return to the national team once the matter was resolved.