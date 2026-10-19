Fabio Wardley breaks silence after Daniel Dubois KO

Fabio Wardley looks dejected after losing his WBO world heavyweight title fight against Daniel Dubois at O2 Arena in London on October 17, 2026. — Reuters

Fabio Wardley has broken his silence after Daniel Dubois' knockout as he admitted that pre-match issues contributed to his defeat.

Dubois retained his WBO heavyweight title with a one-sided and devastating second-round stoppage of fellow Briton boxer in their rematch on Saturday.

The 29-year-old champion made a storming start at London's O2 Arena and Wardley's legs went ‌from under him for a count within 17 seconds of the opening bell as Dubois floored him with a straight right.

Wardley, 31, beat the count and could have been stopped at the end of the first round when he took a further brutal pounding on the ropes but was saved by the bell.

There was no escape from the onslaught of blows in the second with Dubois picking up where he left off and Wardley taking punch after punch until the towel was thrown in and referee Steve Gray brought the fight to a close.

Speaking on the DAZN broadcast, Wardley said: "You can really shorten it and say the preparation for me wasn’t ideal.

"And Daniel learned the most from the first fight and came out with a better game plan.

“That’s all it was if you want to boil it down to the nitty-gritties.”

Fabio Wardley added that Daniel Dubois is an example for him, who became world champion again after losing the title to Oleksandr Usyk last year.

“But there’s time for that later when we go over it as a team, we sit down, and we go over the details of what happened,” Fabio added.

“Right now, I lost. It is what it is. Daniel’s a testament to losing and coming back and winning the world title for a second time.

“I will be looking to do the same thing.”