NFL: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts set to miss rest of season

An undated photo of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. — Reuters

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has blood clots in both lungs, the team and his agent said on Monday, and media reports said the former Super Bowl MVP was expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season.

The Eagles announced on Thursday that Hurts had a superficial blood clot in his calf. Medical experts have evaluated him over the past few days.

"Jalen was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis. After further testing and monitoring, the current diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli," the Eagles and agent Nicole Lynn said in a statement.

The Eagles played in London on October 11, losing 19-17 to the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A bilateral pulmonary embolism is where a blood clot travels from a deep vein in the body, often the leg, and blocks an artery in both lungs.

Jalen Hurts guided the Eagles to the Super Bowl title in February 2025, throwing for two touchdowns and running in another against the Kansas City Chiefs to earn the game's Most Valuable Player trophy.

He is clinically stable and his treatment should only involve blood thinners, which will rule him out of contact activities, the statement said.

"Jalen's prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery. We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners," the statement said, adding that no long-term effects are expected.