McCullum warns England of Pakistan challenge ahead of ODI tri-series clash

England white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum looks on during a nets session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on October 17, 2026. – AFP

RAWALPINDI: England white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum has acknowledged the challenges of competing against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in subcontinent conditions, saying his side must adapt quickly to give themselves a chance of reaching the final of the ODI tri-series.

England are in Pakistan for the tri-series, which also features Sri Lanka, with McCullum emphasising the strength of both opponents and the importance of adjusting to different conditions.

“Pakistan are a very strong side, obviously. When you come to this part of the world, you have to do things differently. Playing subcontinent teams in subcontinent conditions has its own challenges,” McCullum said during a press conference ahead of England’s campaign.

“That's something we're looking forward to. We want to be a team that can compete in all conditions against any opposition. That's a challenge we need to embrace. We need to make sure we're able to adjust to whatever the conditions are.”

The England coach acknowledged that facing two different opponents in a tri-series would require his side to remain flexible and deliver their best performances throughout the competition.

“Particularly in a tri-series, you're going to have to bounce between two different oppositions as well. It's a real opportunity for us. We're looking forward to being here. We're respectful of how strong both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are. We're going to have to be at our best to give ourselves a chance of making the final,” he added.

McCullum also expressed his delight at returning to Pakistan, praising the hospitality the team have received during their previous visits and the competitive nature of the cricket played in the country.

“Firstly, it’s wonderful to be back in Pakistan. We have toured Pakistan a number of times over the last few years, and each time we have enjoyed not just the hospitality but also the hard-fought cricket,” he said.

“We have had some success and been beaten on occasions as well, so we know that taking on Pakistan and a good Sri Lankan side in a tri-series is going to be a difficult task. However, it’s one we are really looking forward to. It’s quite unique playing in a tri-series, and we’re all super excited about it.”

The former New Zealand captain also praised the weather, playing conditions and hospitality in Pakistan, saying the team were pleased to be back in the country.

“It's great to be back in Pakistan at this time of year as well. The weather is beautiful, the conditions are amazing, and the hospitality is always outstanding. We feel very pleased to be here,” he added.

McCullum further stressed that England would not follow a rigid approach to their game, instead prioritising adaptability and responding to the challenges presented by each match.

“I'm not really sure what that term actually means. For us, we just want to be a team that is competitive in all conditions against any opposition. That means you've got to be adaptable throughout,” he said.

“We don't have any kind of binary process for how we want to go about playing. We just want to make sure that we play what's in front of us, adapt as quickly as we can, and hopefully play the best cricket we can to give ourselves a chance,” he concluded.