City's Semenyo sidelined for up to eight weeks, Haaland may be fit for AEK game

This collage of photos shows Manchester City forwards Antoine Semenyo (left) and Erling Haaland. — Reuters

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has provided an update on forward Antoine Semenyo and Erling Haaland’s injuries, saying the Ghanaian is sidelined for up to eight weeks after suffering a knee injury at the weekend, while the Norwegian will be available for Tuesday's Champions League clash at home to AEK Athens.

Ghana international sustained the injury during his club’s 3-2 home win over Ipswich Town on Saturday; he limped to the tunnel after the match, shortly after Haaland took a knock on his foot and ankle in stoppage time.

Maresca said Semenyo's injury is not that serious but the 26-year-old, who has two goals and three assists in the English top flight this season, needed time to recover.

"It could be eight weeks. Now the most important thing is recovery. When he is back in December it will be like a new player. Collateral. It’s not muscle," he told a press conference on Monday ahead of the AEK game.

Semenyo did not play the full 90 minutes against Ipswich but came off the bench in the 77th minute at the Etihad Stadium.

"We tried to save him, we tried to keep him fresh, just give him some minutes, he didn't play a lot but sometimes things happen, we cannot control," added Maresca.

The manager said there were also some doubts about Norway international Haaland's fitness for Tuesday, but he remained hopeful.

"He can be available, we will see, we have a session now. We have some doubts after Saturday's game. He was quite good yesterday, better. So we will see today," Maresca added.

Haaland's double against Ipswich helped City maintain their perfect record in the Premier League with seven straight wins this season. The 26-year-old has scored in his last eight appearances for City, registering 12 goals.

"For sure, to replace Erling it is always difficult but we have some different options," Maresca said.

"Phil (Foden) can be one of the solutions, not the only one... but now, at the moment the number nine is Erling."

Manchester City will be eyeing the AEK match as a chance to bounce back from last week's 4-2 loss at home to European champions Paris Saint-Germain, which left the English club 17th in the table with three points from two matches.